JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Chipotle Mexican Grill has taken a step toward opening a location in a strip shopping center on Scalp Avenue.
On March 14, the Richland Township Planning Commission approved the company's site development plans, which show a proposed 2,325-square-foot restaurant in the currently empty lot between Dunkin' Donuts and Verizon Wireless in University Park Plaza.
The company brands itself as a leader in “fast-casual” dining, which it says espouses the ethos of full-service restaurants combined with the convenience of fast food.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, publicly traded on the New York stock exchange as CMG, touts responsibly sourced, classically cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.
Chipotle restaurants serve a menu of burritos, burrito bowls – a burrito without the tortilla – quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company has more than 3,000 restaurants in the United States. It started with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado, in 1993.
Last year, the restaurant chain told investors that it’s expanding its North American footprint largely due to its success in smaller towns.
"We are currently exploring opportunities to bring our real food to Johnstown, Pa.," Chipotle spokeswoman Sally Evans said in an email. "Those are the only details I have to share right now."
The University Park Plaza is located at the most heavily traveled intersection in Cambria County, according to Zamias Services, which manages the plaza on Scalp Avenue between the U.S. Route 219 interchange and Eisenhower Boulevard.
Major businesses in the plaza include Big Lots, JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts, Dunkin’ Donuts, Sheetz and Giant Eagle.
Nearby businesses include H.F. Lenz Co., Conemaugh Duke LifePoint outpatient facility, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
With a site plan approved, officials in the Richland Township administration said the next step for Chipotle would be obtaining a construction permit.
"Richland is pro-business," township Executive Director Bryan Beppler said.
Rutter's, another business that had been exploring a location on Scalp Avenue, has yet to show progress.
Last May, M&G Realty, the real estate arm of Rutter’s convenience stores, was working to secure and develop parcels of land along Scalp Avenue between Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Theatre Drive.
The York-based chain of convenience stores and gas stations had also been working through permit processes with PennDOT, Eric Hershey, Rutter’s site project manager, said at the time.
On Wednesday, PennDOT officials said no permits have been approved for Rutter's at this point.
Richland Township resident Jim Brown inquired about Rutter's during a March 13 meeting of the Richland Supervisors.
Beppler said there is still potential for Rutter's to build on Scalp.
"But I don't want to box myself into a yes or a no," he said.
