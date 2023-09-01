Chip Minemyer

The most surreal moment of being awake for an operation was hearing the voice of Miley Cyrus drifting down from above, telling me we were having “A Party in the U.S.A.!”
I had to chuckle, even as the nurse by my head maintained her drum beat of narration while the surgical team worked on my foot.
“You’ll feel a pinch. There – that’s the needle.”
“Is it nice and numb? Good. They’re going to start.”
“Hear that? That’s the sound of the saw.”
“You’re hearing the suction.”
“Now what you’re hearing is a drill, and you’re probably feeling the pressure …”
And in the background, Miley sang: “They’re playin’ my song, the butterflies fly away …”
I wasn’t really nervous when I went into the OR for a follow-up procedure on a previously repaired foot. Seemed routine – if any surgery can really be called that.
But I had the option of being awake for my foot work – with just a local anesthetic.
I jumped at the chance – well, so to speak – and not only to reduce recovery time and speed up my discharge schedule.
I wanted to know what was happening – to experience the sights, sounds and smells of the surgical area – as few of us who have gone under the knife have the opportunity to do.
And maybe most wouldn’t elect to do that, frankly – including one hospital staffer who was shocked that I would be 1) awake and 2) following the proceedings with great curiosity.
But there I was – hearing the dialogue among doctors and nurses, asking questions and even seeing the outcome on an X-ray screen and then in full glory as stitches were being applied.
It started with: “12:45 p.m., patient is in the room.”
Then: “Are you warm enough? Here are some heated blankets.”
Miley’s was just one of several pop voices that serenaded me through the 45-minute procedure. Hers was the most memorable from my OR soundtrack.
I had a strap placed across my midsection, and one on each arm – not that I intended to have, as Miley put it, “my hands up.”
I stayed as motionless as possible, even as an itch struck my nose and no amount of twitching would make it stop.
Of course, strapped down, I had to bend up slightly to get glimpse of the professionals at work.
No moving of my hips, Miley. Just a stretch of the neck.
The session concluded with the doctor telling me: “See how nice that looks!” Well, nice as in Dr. Frankenstein’s sidekick.
But sure, looks great.
Echoing Miley, the doctor and nurses said they “know I’m gonna be OK.”
The OR trip was the latest chapter in the run-up to something of a milestone birthday.
My age-defying behavior included swimming in the ocean, riding the fastest roller- coaster around, even rocking out at concert – “noddin’ my head like, yeah.”
Next up, a college football tailgate before a primetime kickoff. Let’s do this!
It’s been said that getting older isn’t for sissies. So true.
But I don’t plan to stop working anytime soon.
So I’m being dragged into this next period of my existence kicking and screaming.
Or at least I’m determined to get the most out of every moment.
Thanks, Miley.
You’re right: “This is all so crazy.”
Yep, it’s a party in the U.S.A.
Chip Minemyer – the publisher of The Tribune-Democrat and The Times-News of Cumberland, Md. – sends a big thank-you to Dr. Weldon Lovely and the staff at UPMC-Somerset for the experience described here. He can be reached at 814-532-5111. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.
