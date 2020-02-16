Chip Minemyer

Apparently unencumbered with any actual county business to address, the Cambria commissioners on Thursday passed a resolution declaring their love for the Second Amendment, which gives citizens the right to own firearms.
Cambria is now a “sanctuary county” – joining a growing number of government entities taking the ceremonial stand that they don’t support any restrictions on gun ownership in their midst.
Never mind that gun ownership is a federal right guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, not in the jurisdiction of counties.
Never mind the daily headlines of folks using guns to take innocent lives at schools, churches, offices and shopping centers.
Never mind that a key area of the recent gun-laws push is protecting women in domestic-violence situations.
And never mind that the term “sanctuary” in relation to gun rights is a jab at “sanctuary cities” giving safe harbor to immigrants – a distinction with clear racial overtones.
Commissioner B.J. Smith said: “My opinion is, I’m a hunter. I’m a Second Amendment person.”
Well shoot, so are most residents of the commonwealth.
Contrast the Cambria commissioners’ bold statement to what was happening at Westmont Hilltop School District in the southern end of the county – where signs dotted local yards through the “Start With Hello” program designed to embrace diversity and the “importance of kindness,” as Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
Westmont celebrated “Green Spirit Week” – not a push to save the earth, but rather to celebrate the diversity of people walking around on the planet.
Teachers greeted students in different languages, as The Tribune-Democrat’s Joshua Byers reported. Teachers, students and staff were encouraged to write messages of kindness. Elementary pupils took part in an assembly about diversity, and were visited by high school students from the SAVE (Students Against Violence Everywhere) Promise Club.
The movement at Westmont was launched two years ago in the wake of the deadly school shootings in Parkland, Florida, administrators said.
Westmont also became a Sandyhook Promise School – pledging to embrace kindness and respect as a deterrent to violence, while paying homage to the Connecticut school where 26 people, including 20 young children, were shot dead in 2012.
The school’s athletics department partnered with a national movement – Coaching Boys Into Men – to raise awareness about violence against women among men and teen boys.
At a basketball doubleheader on Monday, men and boys were asked to sign pledges to stand against violence.
Tribune sports writer Jake Oswalt was there on the night that 79 people made that commitment.
Westmont boys basketball coach Dave Roman Jr. said his team was the first in the area to work with Coaching Boys Into Men, raising understanding of domestic violence in a three-month effort.
Roman Jr. credited assistant high school principal William Aurandt with leading the charge. The school also worked with Carli Zanghi, education coordinator with Victim Services Inc.
The Giffords Law Center offers these sobering statistics on its website:
• 600 American women are shot to death by intimate partners each year.
• Of all women murdered with guns in this country, half are slain by intimate partners.
• Nearly 1 million women survived to report being shot or shot at by an intimate partner, and 4.5 million women alive today reported an intimate partner threatening them with a gun.
• When a domestic abuser has access to a gun, the likelihood of a victim being killed is five times higher.
• Black women are twice as likely as white women to be fatally shot by an intimate partner.
Westmont senior Ashton Fortson said players on all of the school’s sports teams had conversations about “how we treat women, how to treat other people and how we want to be treated.”
“The statistic is, 1 in 3 women will experience violence, either sexual or physical, in their lifetime,” Roman Jr. said.
“There’s a great possibility that we all know someone that went through it.”
The coach added: “Athletes are leaders in the school. The other kids look up to them.
“So if we can set an example of core values, especially behavior toward women, then I think we can set the tone really not only in the school but in the community as well.”
Westmont Hilltop School District and other places where such anti-violence programs are at work truly deserve the label “sanctuary.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.