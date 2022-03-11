Todd Purich said some of his earliest professional experiences involved flipping overhead slides as his father addressed rooms filled with the top investment and insurance professionals in America.
Todd Purich followed in the footsteps of his dad, Westmont resident Steve Purich, whose clients included the likes of Malcolm Forbes, Sam Walton and Jackie Onassis – building portfolios while engaging in philanthropic giving.
Steve Purich is retired from the wealth management industry, but his son is doing quite well.
In November, Todd Purich, 56, was featured in Forbes magazine as one of the nation’s leading financial security professionals – an honor built on those overhead presentations and corporate meetings with his father when he was in his mid-20s.
“It was a unique experience when I was young,” Todd said.
“My father was at the top of his career, at the pinnacle of his career. But when he was at the top of his profession, 99% of his work was outside Johnstown.”
Todd Purich is managing director of Legacy Private Client Services based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
He calls being named to the Forbes 400 “my Heisman Trophy” – but not for the recognition of achievement, but rather for the responsibility the moment brings.
“It’s been a blessing,” he said.
Todd finds inspiration in sports-related themes – which isn’t surprising considering his success in high school and college wrestling.
He quotes Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy, and points to lessons in the book “Halftime: Changing Your Life Plan from Success to Significance” – and talks of “results-based philanthropy” and impacting the community with your resources.
Todd was an all-state wrestler at Westmont who took his athletic talents to the University of North Carolina, where his teammates included current Stanford head coach Rob Koll and fellow Hilltoppers alum Robert Fleck, NCAA champion Carlton Haselrig’s high school workout partner.
In college, Todd Purich studied psychology rather than finance.
He started with New York Life as an agent, like his dad, and later developed his own business as well.
“I’m not looking backward about how to validate what we do,” Todd Purich said. “This is a challenge for me to live into what this really means.
“It’s my responsibility to impact as many people and communities as I can.”
Todd said the wealthiest individuals often work with a variety of professionals – “a corporate attorney, a trust and estate person, an investments person, an insurance person” – which can create inefficient “silos of planning.”
He works among and apart from those consultants to help clients – some with net worth of more than $30 million, he said – not only to expand their success but also “have an impact on society.”
His company website calls Legacy “a boutique firm, electing to rely upon select alliances for top-tier services.”
The younger Purich said although he is not a financial attorney, not a certified public accountant, not a markets specialist, he “brings in those people as needed” to partner with clients and community leaders “who understand what outcomes are possible.”
Todd Purich said he learned from those meetings with his father – when to listen, when to speak – and how to build relationships before talking money.
“I ask them questions that allow them to paint a picture of what their preferred outcome would be,” he said.
That involves a philosophical discussion mixed with strategies to deliver the desired results, he said.
“The hypotheticals become a seed,” he said. “Then you find ways to make money available without negatively impacting their lifestyle or their family.
“You allow them to become a Picasso, and my job is to deliver that outcome, regardless of what vision and strategies we’ve applied.”
He said he’s personally trying to raise a billion dollars for community impact, and “we’re about halfway there.”
Todd said he is motivated by faith to make difference – working with “people of means and people of character.”
“We all have different gifts,” he said. “We all have talents that we’ve been given. When you find a way to live into those gifts and talents, then you experience what you’re called to do.”
One of his personal projects was developing funding to support bereavement camps.
“God doesn’t need your money,” Todd said. “God wants your heart. and when you start doing these kinds of things, it changes your heart.”
He added: “This is not finance. It’s not investments. It’s all about philosophy – what’s possible?”
That was the guiding principle of Steve Purich’s operation three decades ago.
“Giving away other people’s money for good works and getting paid for it,” Steve Purich said. “That’s what our business was and nobody believed it.”
Todd has taken his dad’s mission to new levels.
“It’s identical, except he’s much better,” Steve said. “Now, his goal is not to make money. It’s really to help folks make the biggest impact in their communities and society. He’s really sincere with that. He’s been on a mission, and he really believes in what he’s doing.”
Chip Minemyer is the editor and general manager of The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com, GM of The Times-News of Cumberland, Md., and CNHI regional editor for Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. He can be reached at 814-532-5091. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.