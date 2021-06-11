Steve Purich has been pursuing his dream of reaching area young people with meaningful messages and providing positive role models for more than a decade – first leading the development of a local mentoring program, then creating Tranquility Gardens at his Upper Yoder Township home and adding educational programming.
Purich said he now believes the mission of Tranquility Gardens can only be accomplished if he finds a more public location – where the individuals he hopes to reach would have easier access to the messages of philosophers such as Confucius, Socrates, Plato and Aristotle.
“We can’t do what we want to do at the current location,” Purich said. “We need to expand.”
In February, the Upper Yoder zoning board denied Purich’s request to formally turn his country property and large house into an educational retreat. He said his attorney has appealed that decision and a hearing is scheduled for June 14 at the Cambria County courthouse.
But he said the push to find a second location isn’t connected to the zoning issue.
“I had decided to do this even way before we asked for the zoning,” he said.
Purich’s quest goes back nearly 15 years, to when he realized the property – which features amazing natural rock formations – could be used to help and inspire others.
He began adding other features – busts of the great thinkers of history, a large statue of the Indian elephant icon Ganesh, a walking labyrinth – and invited area professionals to tour the grounds to see how the place might be utilized.
Purich, retired from the finance and investment industry, was in part inspired to create Tranquility Gardens by a visit to Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden in Seal Harbor, Maine. The Rockefeller attraction features images and themes from the Far East.
He also cultivated a friendship with Jose Nunes, ex-husband of Elizabeth Gilbert, whose book “Eat, Pray, Love” inspired a popular movie.
Nunes connected Purich with artifacts from India, and even donated the large Ganesh statue now at the Upper Yoder site.
“The Rockefeller Gardens were inspired by the culture and teachings of China,” Purich said. “I developed a friendship with Jose Nunes, who was doing the same thing with the culture of India.”
Purich and Executive Director Tresa McVicker cultivated relationships with organizations such as Conemaugh Health System, the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8. They invited local leaders to serve on a Tranquility Gardens board of directors – with Purich moving out of the home to allow for expanded activities there.
Tranquility Gardens also began welcoming groups of teens to view the displays and share their reactions.
Many of their writings were featured in The Tribune-Democrat.
Purich said he is inspired to keep pushing the program by the impact he saw in a small sample size of teens – some of whom struggled in school but displayed high levels of thoughtfulness and creativity in discussions and writings about the Gardens.
“The reaction to what we’re doing was overwhelmingly positive,” Purich said. “We need to reach those kids that we’re targeting for the future in greater numbers. But having five or six kids come up at a time just doesn’t do it.”
Purich and McVicker had the young people complete surveys to expand the leaders’ understanding of the potential impact.
“The pilot programs were really for me – to find out if what I wanted to do would work,” he said. “All of the surveys we took weren’t to generate money or support. They were for us to gauge the programs.”
So where does all of this take Purich and Tranquility Gardens?
He said he’s contacted several locations to see where a Gardens-type attraction might be located – and engage more people.
He mentioned the UPJ campus and Sandyvale Gardens in Johnstown as places he believes would have sufficient space and accessibility.
“We have the programming,” Purich said. “Sandyvale would be the perfect location for the folks we’re trying to reach.”
Or maybe somewhere else, where the mission of Tranquility Gardens – helping at-risk youth as well as military veterans and supporting those in high-stress occupations – could be realized.
“The life lessons of Socrates as to how to define and experience what he calls ‘a life worth living’ are needed more than ever in this complex world of today,” Purich said.
