Chip Minemyer

I used to believe that you only get one chance to cover the big story.
But I’ve learned in my journey, and especially as news coverage relates to the events of Sept. 11, 2001, that the biggest of stories roll on and on – winding, evolving, growing and enduring – and requiring a passionate relentlessness of the storytellers.
And so it is with 9/11 – and the crash of United Flight 93 – now nearly 20 years ago.
In a recent conversation with Katherine Hostetler, public relations director for the National Park Service at the Flight 93 National Memorial, she remarked that many people she encounters at Shanksville remember vividly where they were and what they were doing when they heard about a plane crashing into the North Tower at the World Trade Center in New York City – a shocking moment that was just the beginning of a day of horror.
But she also acknowledged that those who were very young in 2001, and those born after 9/11, don’t have a point of reference for what happened.
The national memorial is there, in part, for them.
“Everyone has a story about where they were on Sept. 11,” Hostetler said. “All of us have a recollection of what – in that split second – we were doing.
“To think that it’s been 20 years, and an entire generation born in this country doesn’t have that memory. They’re learning about that day from their parents, their schools, by visiting the memorial.”
Part of the important role of journalists is to share the breaking news story – and then to provide the context for what happened and follow the sequence of additional developments as they unfold.
On 9/11, I was working in a newsroom under a great editor, Bob Unger, who loved to quote military leaders in communicating his philosophy for covering the big story.
One of his favorite statements, attributed to Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, was: We need to get there “firstest with the mostest” – meaning that deployment of resources such as reporters and photographers should not be compromised in significant moments.
I absorbed that ideology as I gained responsibility for leading coverage of big stories – including 9/11 – and tried to extend that approach beyond the initial “breaking” news phase to include ongoing coverage that dissects factors leading up to the event and any fallout or related moments.
Bob would do the same.
When I worked with budding journalists in local college classrooms, we referred to this approach as “cause and consequence” – realizing that no news moments are truly out of the blue, that factors were at work beforehand, and no story simply ends on the day a breaking incident occurs.
News events are points on a complex time line.
What preceded 9/11? The rise of Islamic extremism and global terrorism – in some cases as the result of political and military actions by the U.S. and other western nations. So, coverage in 2001 profiled central individuals including Osama Bin Laden, who became the face of terrorism, and explored the role of organizations such as al-Qaida.
And the consequences were numerous – beyond the tragic loss of life in Arlington, Virginia; New York City; and here in our region. Greatly simplified, the country’s economy slid into a recession, even as our military personnel were deployed around the world to confront terror threats – a story that continues with the stunning current events in Afghanistan.
In Shanksville, the story broke with a passenger jet slamming into a former strip mine, and moved forward with an amazing response from area emergency personnel, then the surrounding community – which supported the first- responders and embraced the grieving Flight 93 family members.
From there we saw an outpouring of patriotism and raw emotion, symbolized by flags and other very personal mementoes left at the crash site – followed by design work and fundraising that led to the establishment of a permanent memorial and national park there.
And the staff of The Tribune-Democrat – and other local media outlets – embraced the important mission of documenting and preserving that powerful, ongoing story.
One of the consequences of time is that a story can fade, and the impact diminish, as the moment slips to the backs of our minds.
We counter that by holding commemorations of our biggest events – the attack on Pearl Harbor, the end of World War II – or by discussing in our homes and classrooms, and on newspaper pages and digital platforms, the importance of history as we wrestle with understanding the present.
Soon, we will reach another milestone in the 9/11 saga – another big story in a cascade of big stories.
And we will chronicle that moment – for future generations, and because that’s what we do.
Chip Minemyer is the editor of The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com, and CNHI regional editor for Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia. He can be reached at 814-532-5091. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.
