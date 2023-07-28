Chip Minemyer

The rabbit emerged one evening in mid-spring.
It was tiny – small enough to sit in your hand, if you could have been quick or dexterous enough to catch it.
I never tried. Snapped a few photos and videos with my phone. Enjoyed the company during my evenings working in the yard.
There were several rabbits about in those days when the warmth was rising – the adults, the partially grown, the very young.
The smallest one was my favorite.
Even then, I suppose I understood the role of the rabbit.
Eat, procreate, provide nourishment for others.
And bring some beauty to a world that so often needs a little something to make you smile.
Even briefly.
I found moments of peace in the presence of those furry neighbors, especially that little one whose delightful routine was hop, nibble, twitch – while, I was hoping, on alert for a reason to break for the shrubbery.
Occasionally, if I sat very still on the back step, it would venture a bit closer – but not too close – perhaps seeing me as both a potential friend and a possible threat.
But I wasn’t a source of peril.
Trouble came from the above.
• • •
“Rabbits need dignity and, above all, the will to accept their fate.” – Richard Adams, “Watership Down”
• • •
With the solstice, a dark presence arrived.
“A hawk was here,” I was told one evening, “and it got one of the little rabbits.”
I found the evidence midway between the porch and a tall arborvitae.
Not much was left.
I cleaned it up with a small shovel, placed the materials in a bag for disposal.
Later, while mowing, I came across another such spot – fur, blood, a not-so-lucky foot.
This, too, went into the bag.
I scanned the skies that evening – feeling both awe and disgust – but saw no winged predators.
Since I was young, I have admired the hawk – gliding above the trees, or sitting atop a pole or on a high branch, surveying its kingdom and watching for movement.
The rabbits – adults and kits – all disappeared for a time.
Hiding? Taken?
Gone off to a safer spot?
I never got a glimpse of the creature that brought a dramatic change to the back yard this summer.
But my eyes searched for the hawk often, as my mind wrestled to find meaning.
• • •
“I am the hawk, and there’s blood on my feathers.” – John Denver, “The Eagle and the Hawk”(Hyperlink ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKkIq4Z_cdM)
• • •
As late summer approached, the rabbits returned – new litters sending forth spunky adventurers to chase twigs and clover.
Once again I found an emotional boost from their presence.
But not optimism.
I had been reminded of the fate they would face – by hawk, or fox or under a moving car.
It seems both rabbit and hawk live in the moment, moving forward merely to feed and see another day.
And like the rabbit, the hawk often falls prey to the hazards of its surroundings. Wings and claws do not provide a defense against all risks.
The cycle of this summer has brought some understanding, revelation by way of revolutions, twists along the turns.
On some days, I am the rabbit.
Ears up, listening for danger, but eyes on the ground.
Moving from task to task.
Focused, busy.
Then slipping off to a safe place when feeling threatened.
And some days, I am the hawk.
Soaring high above – tireless, relentless – hungrily searching for the next target.
Ready, then swooping in – reaching, with talons extended.
Reaching for balance in the connection that sustains and subdues the rabbit, the hawk and the observer alike.
Chip Minemyer is the publisher of The Tribune-Democrat and The Times-News of Cumberland, Md. He can be reached at 814-532-5111. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.
