Dean Rumsey will stand with his good friend Gordy Haluska one last time on Friday – to deliver a eulogy for a key figure in the Johnstown music community.
Haluska, 66, died Monday after a lengthy battle with glioblastoma. He was diagnosed last summer with a brain tumor.
Rumsey expects to meet with many people – musicians and music fans, friends and family members – who share his love for Haluska.
“Gordy had an amazing talent for friendship and remembering people,” Rumsey said in an interview while traveling back to Johnstown from his winter home in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
“I’ve never met a man who had so many friends. and that’s a testament to Gordy. And he always looked on the positive side of things – even through his illness.”
Rumsey, 61, played with Haluska in the acoustic band Stay Tuned, taking to local stages alongside Bo Moore and others.
The group formed in 2017.
The first show, Rumsey said, was at Little Anthony’s on Ohio Street.
Haluska last stepped onto a stage at a Dec. 15 show at Woodside Bar and Grill – singing his holiday favorite, “12 Days of Christmas.”
Moore recalled playing and singing Haluska’s beloved “God Bless the USA” at a Sept. 11-related gathering at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Geistown – their last time on stage together.
“He just loved performing,” Moore said. “I don’t know anybody who enjoyed being in front of an audience as much as Gordy did.”
Rick Cosgrove was in the band Guitars Around with Haluska – along with local music figures Walt Churchey and Sam Coco. Haluska and Cosgrove also performed as a duo.
Cosgrove joined Moore and Rumsey in sharing that he never heard anyone utter a negative comment about Haluska.
“I have had the pleasure of performing many gigs dating back 25 years with Gordy,” Cosgrove said. “He was one of the kindest people I know.
“Many know of the music part of Gordy. But we also spent time sharing our Christian Catholic faith together in prayer.”
Cosgrove called Haluska a big fan of the AAABA Tournament and a “supporter of everything Johnstown.”
Cosgrove said he and “guitar buddy” Tom Dellaquila visited with Haluska last week.
“Our families go back to childhood and we loved reminiscing about visits as young boys to Miller’s Barber Shop, where his father worked, and also family fun at Lake Stonycreek. His passing leaves a void in our lives, not just as a musician but a fine human being.”
Rumsey credited Haluska with “a good business sense” – handling the group’s bookings and relationships with venue operators. They played at spots across the region – taverns, churches, community centers.
He said Haluska was known for “Americana music.” Every show would feature a performance of “Hotel California” by the Eagles, along with some Beatles tunes and often Chicago’s “25 or 6 to 4.”
“Gordy had about 50 songs that he knew, and he had all these songs memorized in his head from playing them thousands and thousands of times,” Rumsey said.
Rumsey said Haluska began to show signs last spring that something was off. He would arrive late for shows, then play the wrong chords, slip off of his stool.
After a performance in July, Rumsey insisted that his friend see a doctor.
“I said, ‘You need to go to the hospital, and you’re going today,’ ” Rumsey recalled.
Rumsey took his friend to the emergency department at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Late that night, after a CT scan, they had the diagnosis.
“The doctor came out and told Gordy, ‘There’s a mass in your brain,’ ” Rumsey said.
Rumsey recalled that Haluska never wanted to have a tip jar available for cash at their performances. After he became ill and could no longer get up on stage, musicians brought out jars to collect donations – to help with Haluska’s medical expenses.
“Gordy would tell me, ‘Dean, you’re my best friend.’ and I would tell him he was my best friend,” Rumsey said. “We spent so much time together. Every weekend, that’s what we did.
“It was such a memorable time. I can say I’ll never have another partner like that, and I’ve played with a lot of people.”
The friends said Haluska never lost his sense of humor – even faced with a fight for his life.
Cosgrove said when Haluska began to lose his hair from cancer treatments, he jokingly suggested that he and his “hair challenged friends” should go on tour locally as “The Bald Eagles.”
“Even though the outlook wasn’t good, the whole time he kept a positive attitude that he was going to get through this,” Moore said, adding: “He put a lot of smiles on a lot of people’s faces.”
Rumsey said he was in Johnstown in mid-January and visited with Haluska.
Their regular get-togethers involved health updates, lunch, some strumming of the guitar.
This visit was different.
“That was the first time he said to me, ‘It’s terminal, Dean. I’m not going to beat this.’ ”
Haluska’s obituary tells that he was born in Johnstown on Jan. 15, 1956. He is survived by many loved ones.
He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, and was treated at The Lutheran Home of Johnstown and Windber Hospice.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Benedict.
Rumsey will be among the speakers.
“He is going to be sadly missed by the community,” Rumsey said of his bandmate.
“He’ll be sadly missed by all those he touched – and there were hundreds and hundreds.”
Chip Minemyer is the editor and general manager of The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com, GM of The Times-News of Cumberland, Md., and CNHI regional editor for Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. He can be reached at 814-532-5091. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.