Chip Minemyer

“There are certain queer times and occasions in this strange mixed affair we call life when a man takes this whole universe for a vast practical joke …” – Herman Melville, “Moby Dick”
As an advancing would-be litterateur, I have taken to weaving more challenging narratives into my steady march of reading selections.
So it was that I recently went aboard with a certain Captain Ahab and his crew as they took off in pursuit of that legendary leviathan, Moby Dick.
We had crossed paths when I was but a youth – chasing that whale at the behest of a ruthless and demanding teacher of English rather than because it beckoned me across the seas.
But unlike my younger self, I was this time pulled through the weighty prose to find gems of meaning in that remarkably crafted tale of history, adventure and complex human experiences.
Herman Melville’s classic checked in at just under 400 pages – well short of typical Stephen King opus – but seemed possessed of a miraculous quality as I navigated its shifting waters.
When the book’s (and Ahab’s) end appeared imminent, the pages seemed to multiply, the story’s climax remaining at a tantalizing distance, even as we relentlessly moved around continents and across oceans – making the tale’s end a quest unto itself.
A fascinating feat of crafted anticipation.
Eventually, we met our destiny together.
And like those awestruck and fearful mates and oarsmen, we encountered some lessons along the journey.
Such as …
• A cult of personality makes for a dangerous leadership dynamic that ultimately brings tragic consequences. (Melville was in a passionate embrace with the word “monomaniac.”)
• We should learn from our past failings, and pay heed to the reasoned voices around us.
• Obsession is dungeon master disguised as a state of extreme focus on a singular opportunity.
As all literary scholars know, the author’s famed White Whale is a metaphorical monster, representative of those dreams of which we can not free ourselves.
From high in the crow’s nest, we watch longingly for that creature’s next cresting, for a much-anticipated spouting of salty air.
Then, with suddenness, the boats are lowered and the hunt is on.
And what great beasts do we pursue?
Titles? I have several.
Plaques on a wall? I have more than a few.
Friends and family? There, I am richly blessed.
But as Ahab lamented, I made a woman a widow before even vows were taken as I stepped onto the deck of a newsroom and followed that calling.
Perhaps simple survival as the winds of time continually push at the sails?
Chronological advancement is a relentless force of nature, as Melville notes in describing his captain – who, while chasing that White Whale, turned the same age I am now:
“Tied up and twisted; gnarled and knotted with wrinkles; haggardly firm and unyielding; his eyes glowing like coals that still glow in the ashes of ruin …”
Or, the alert anticipation of those unseen threats lurking nearby that could scuttle your hopes and dreams?
Melville has a sobering answer here, too:
“All men live enveloped in whale-lines. All are born with halters round their necks; but it is only when caught in the swift, sudden turn of death, that mortals realize the silent, subtle, ever-present perils of life.”
Have I – as with generations of editors before me – been chasing the elusive White Whale of “truth.”
Many navigating the pitching decks of these ships have claimed such a pursuit as their life’s mission.
But I fear that creature “truth” lies rolling in the surf, bloodied and mortally wounded by the harpoons of many unsound seekers of power.
That’s if the mythical being ever existed at all.
Perhaps it’s enough to have sailed through many seas and lived a life of some meaning.
That was a lesson our crazed captain chasing after Moby Dick learned a bit too late …
“From beneath his slouched hat, Ahab dropped a tear into the sea; nor did all the Pacific contain such wealth as that one wee drop.”
Chip Minemyer is the editor and general manager of The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com, GM of The Times-News of Cumberland, Md., and CNHI regional editor for Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. He can be reached at 814-532-5091. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.
