Chip Minemyer

When the Penn State football team holds its annual spring scrimmage on Saturday, there will be photographers from area media companies there to document the action.
That almost wasn’t the case, and it took a push by the private news sector to get photographers inside Beaver Stadium despite COVID-19 restrictions – the latest moment in an ongoing battle for public access to Penn State and its athletics programs.
On Easter weekend, the university sent, to some media members, a notice that it would not allow photographers inside the venue for the Blue-White Game, which has been reduced from a full game to a final spring practice that will be played before players’ family members and first-year students. Penn State offered to provide images shot by its own photographers.
A group of outlets, including CNHI – parent company of The Tribune-Democrat – appealed that decision, noting that The Associated Press, which provides sports photography for much of the state, does not accept submitted pictures, only images taken by its photographers or those with member newspapers.
Led by PA Media Group, which publishes The Patriot-News in Harrisburg and PennLive.com, 28 media outlets objected to Penn State’s plan.
Burke Noel, vice president of content with PA Media Group, voiced concerns that with Penn State controlling the images from the event, the university could withhold pictures that might not serve as positive public relations for the school’s branding efforts – moments of anger or injury, for example.
This spring game proposal was done, the university said, with COVID-19 safety in mind.
But the concept fits neatly with Penn State’s ongoing strategy of using its own videographers and photographers to track and promote teams and school activities.
Melissa Melewsky, an attorney with the trade organization Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said use of only Penn State-provided pictures by news outlets could raise issues over copyright control, which is the thrust of AP’s policy against submitted photos.
Penn State was also the focus of an appeal of its spring game attendance decision.
Older students were angered that only freshmen would be admitted, since this is the seniors’ final opportunity to see a Blue-White scrimmage as students. That was unresolved as the game loomed.
Access at Penn State is also a focus of Senate Bill 488, co-sponsored by state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg.
Holly Lubart, PNA’s director of government affairs, said the legislation would strengthen Pennsylvania’s Right-To-Know Law as it pertains to state-related universities, which would also include Temple, Lincoln and the Pitt system.
“Senate Bill 488 will bring greater transparency,” the PNA said, and “significantly increase the amount of university personnel salary information that must be disclosed and provide access to budgetary and contract information in user-friendly, searchable online databases.”
Also concerning public access, Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Connellsville, whose district stretches into Somerset County, has co-sponsored the push to amend the state’s Sunshine Act to require agencies to make agendas available at least 24 hours in advance of public meetings.
Melewsky said the agendas must include some details about items to be discussed and potentially adopted.
“It can’t just be a skeleton,” she said.
Melewsky said the Sunshine Act amendment could come before the legislature within the week.
Yet another proposal in Harrisburg deals with Right-To-Know requests that might come from “vexatious requesters” – agencies or individuals seeking to clog up the system by making repeated requests for documents with no true intent to make use of the information.
Legally, “vexatious” requests refers to petitions “causing or tending to cause annoyance, frustration or worry.”
Lubart said State Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, introduced Senate Bill 552, which would allow an agency to petition the Office of Open Records for relief from someone the agency alleges is a vexatious requester.
The OOR director might then schedule a hearing to determine if a request rises to the level of a nuisance rather than an attempt to gain access to useful records.
Officials at the City of Johnstown have reported such situations, with individuals requesting countless documents that require reams of paper and extensive staff hours to produce, but with those documents not being used by the individuals and sometimes not even picked up at City Hall.
The OOR would need to be very judicious, however, in defining what constitutes a vexatious request.
Dush is also backing a push to make “destruction or alteration of documents” that are subject to Right-to-Know requests a third-degree felony when the actions are committed intentionally, the PNA reported.
“Currently, the RTK law mentions no criminal offense for destroying or altering records subject to a request,” the PNA said, noting that this creates a potential loophole in the RTK process that is designed to serve as “an important check on public officials to hold them accountable for their actions regarding matters of public concern.
“The law is entirely thwarted, however, when officials and their staff or other individuals destroy or alter records which have been requested under the law, and which the public has the right to examine.”
Chip Minemyer is the editor of The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com, and CNHI regional editor for Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia. He can be reached at 814-532-5091. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.
