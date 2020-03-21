Randy Griffith has been working in newsrooms for most of his 41 years as a professional journalist.
He said he loves the interaction with his colleagues.
And it’s easier to consult with editors, photographers and other reporters on issues of the day when you’re together in the same room, he said.
“There are so many times when it’s a matter of turning to the person at the next desk and asking, ‘Do you have Conemaugh Valley superintendent’s number?’ or ‘Have you heard about a new program at JAHA?’ ” he said.
This is not one of those times.
Restrictions and health concerns prompted by the coronavirus pandemic have changed the way many people work – including reporters.
Griffith and other staffers with The Tribune-Democrat are doing their jobs remotely – which generally means from home.
The schools, government offices and agencies with which they interact are doing the same, which makes it challenging at times to connect with sources – in a manner that is safe for everyone.
And even as the world shuts down to contain the spread of COVID-19, the utility of news coverage has never been higher.
Our digital analytics have exploded in the past two weeks, with web traffic running double normal levels, and folks clicking across from social media at an enormous rate.
As Renée Carthew, The Tribune-Democrat’s news editor, noted: “Crisis or not, our value as the leading news organization is and has always been to inform the public. Our numbers reflect that readers are turning to the newspaper for the latest information.”
People want to know how to keep themselves and their families safe. They want to know what’s happening around the world and down the street – with the coronavirus landscape changing seemingly every minute.
Reporter Dave Sutor has been interviewing folks about how they’re handling being sequestered at home.
He noted that “everybody says it’s surreal,” and “it’s like they want to talk to somebody, just hear a voice.”
Thomas Kurtz, president and CEO of Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, said his institution is urging patients and others in the community to get their COVID-19 information from “reputable resources.” He said that would include the state Department of Health, the national Centers for Disease Control, hospital websites – and also “the print media,” Kurtz said, because The Tribune-Democrat and other such outlets work hard to make sure information comes from legitimate sources.
That doesn’t mean we aren’t facing challenges just like everyone else.
Griffith noted a litany of distractions that can come with working at home – “someone at the door, cat knocked over my coffee,” and also: “My wife might get more annoyed than my coworkers if I ignore her.”
There are also advantages. Griffith listed: “Coffee is cheaper and always perfect at my house” and “parking is free.”
But reporters love to be on the move, not restrained. And they prefer to be mixing with other people, not just talking on a cellphones or through messaging services.
“Some of my best news tips have come from accidentally bumping into a source and having him or her say, ‘I saw your story about such and such,’ ” Griffith said.
So, for however long this coronavirus crisis lasts, our dedicated and hard-working reporters will keep you up to date on the latest news and information you need to navigate these complicated and anxiety-provoking times.
Sutor said he has been taking walks in the woods to just “be outside these four walls.”
But he knows the work he’s doing, covering the impact of COVID-19, is vital – which is why the news media are among the businesses that can continue to operate.
“This is the most I’ve ever felt like I was providing a service,” Sutor said. “With covering government, there’s a element of that, and I like writing. But this is clearly doing something for people.”
