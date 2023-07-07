Chip Minemyer

Frank Asher says much of the work of the Pride movement is fending off “manufactured hate” based on prejudices and misperceptions that “separate people” for no reason.
He said: “We need to talk about what comes from ignorance, what comes from hate, and what comes from love.”
Asher, 66, of Cumberland, wrote an article for the June issue of Allegany Magazine, tracing his own steps through life as a gay man and his beliefs in the importance of Pride gatherings for all members of a community.
In a phone interview, he reiterated his contention that communities should “confirm, support and educate” members of the LGBTQ+ movement as well as others who might be outside that circle.
Cumberland hosted a large Pride event in early June.
Johnstown’s Pride festival will be held on July 15, and co-organizer Philip Bayush says visitors will encounter a family-friendly atmosphere with a focus on building bridges between the local LGBTQ+ community and other area groups and residents.
That’s much of the work of the Pride movement, he said – along with serving as a liaison with schools and families that might be struggling with how to respond to situations related to gay life.
“For years, we’ve advocated and helped out,” said Bayush, who serves as a board member with The Keystone Alliance/Gaylife Newsletter.
“Sometimes that means serving as a go-between with schools, or answering questions about use of pronouns or bathrooms usage. We always look for a way to work through issues in a civil way.”
Civil might seem to clash with perceptions of what happened at the New York City Pride parade late last month, when media reports focused on one or a few participants chanting, “We’re coming for your children.”
The moment caught fire on conservative media outlets, amplifying concerns in some circles that the LGBTQ community is “grooming” children, as an NBC News report said.
Brian Griffin, an organizer of the annual NYC Drag March, told NBC that participants often use such statements to push back at those who oppose the LGBTQ+ movement – “to fulfill their worst stereotypes of us.”
Asher saw the New York incident as “a couple of snarky adults trying to be funny. That can be the humor of our culture.”
Bayush said he has attended many New York City pride parades and a “small minority, so minuscule” might offer such chants to be provocative.
“Pride is like any other movement,” he said. “There’s people who will say or do things who don’t represent the community as a whole.
“And there’s always a couple of people who take a quote or a line out of context. And what starts as a match ends up being a forest fire.”
Then there’s the controversy involving a Supreme Court ruling that a graphic artist who says she is a Christian could refuse to develop wedding websites for gay couples. What came to light after the ruling was that the web designer’s claims of a request from a gay man that prompted a lawsuit and eventually landed with the Supreme Court apparently never happened.
Bayush called the Supreme Court case that prompted the ruling a “fictitious situation, just hypothetical.”
Countering misperceptions and false reports is a daily task for leaders in the LGBTQ+ community – along with trying to keep sharing positive messages to stay ahead of “keyboard warriors who write all these things to stir up the hive,” Bayush said.
A caller to The Tribune- Democrat said she would cancel her subscription unless we published an article about the New York “coming for your children” incident. There was no national story available, because the moment reportedly was less dramatic – and less dangerous – than it was portrayed, although the chant did happen.
Bayush would have urged that newspaper reader to attend the Johnstown Pride event to see what it’s all about – and to get to know her neighbors.
In getting ready for the Johnstown Pride event next weekend, organizers met with downtown restaurants and other businesses, urging them to stay open until 9 p.m. that night, Bayush said.
The group is expecting a proclamation from the city, and hopes representatives from county, state and federal government will attend.
There will be no Pride parade. There will be a drag show for adults at 11 p.m. at Lucy’s Place on Washing- ton Street. Learn more at johnstownpride.org.
Participants will be performing during the Pride event in Central Park, but their routines are being monitored for “appropriateness,” Bayush said.
“We’re very community- oriented and -based,” he said.
“We want to show a positive outlook to the community and families.”
In addition, vendors at Johnstown Pride will address topics such as health, mental health, finding support groups and living safely.
That was also the case at Cumberland’s Pride gathering where, as event organizer Jacqie McKenzie told The Times-News, hundreds of guests visited more than 75 booths – picking up a mix of rainbow flags, helpful pamphlets and information on local tourist attractions while musicians and entertained and a few drag queens mingled.
And there is a social aspect.
“The biggest part of Pride events is that they allow us to get out and see each other,” Asher said, “and know that you’re not alone.”
Such community moments provide steps forward, Asher believes.
“The hate is still there,” Asher said. “It may not be as blatant as it was 10 years ago, 20 years ago. But people are starting to realize that this is a natural part of humanity.”
And here’s the immediate message, he said:
“We are not after your children.”
Chip Minemyer is the publisher of The Tribune-Democrat and The Times-News of Cumberland, Md. He can be reached at 814-532-5111. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.
