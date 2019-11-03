Chip Minemyer

Christylee Peck said she has visited more than 60 Pennsylvania counties in her bid for a seat on the state Superior Court.
That includes multiple trips to Cambria County for the Republican candidate, and two visits with The Tribune-Democrat.
“There are a lot of swing votes in Johnstown,” Peck said with Tuesday’s elections looming.
The Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas judge is one of four candidates seeking two seats on the Superior Court, along with Democrats Amanda Green-Hawkins and Danial McCaffrey and fellow Republican Megan McCarthy King.
The 2019 elections in Pennsylvania have been focused largely on local races – county, school and municipal offices – with the exception of that statewide court battle.
But national politics – and the pursuit of “swing votes” – has overshadowed even contentious campaigns for county commissioner and district attorney.
Indeed, the race for the White House in 2020 began as soon as the dust had settled on Donald Trump’s victory in 2016 and picked up considerable steam when the Democrats took the majority in the House of Representatives two years later.
Through the Russia meddling controversy and the impeachment push linked to the president’s dealings with the Ukraine, the campaigning – and the fundraising – has rolled on relentlessly for both parties.
Halloween brought a scary flood of solicitations:
• Democrats proclaimed: “This is your last chance!” – time was running out to help that party “flip four seats” and “take back the Senate” next year.
The Democrats said they have targeted “vulnerable” Republicans, including races in Colorado, Arizona and Kentucky – where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will be on the ballot.
• An email purported to be from House Minority Whip “Steve Scalise” sought donations to the Republican cause:
“The only way we can truly defeat the Democrats and their sham investigation is by ending their liberal majority and replacing it with strong Conservative leaders. That’s why I’m reaching out. There’s not much time left.”
• Another email, from “Newt Gingrich,” the former House Speaker, urged “Stand With Trump” – and, of course, make a donation to the GOP.
The Gingrich message said: “Kevin McCarthy emailed you. Tom Emmer emailed you. Steve Scalise emailed you. Now, I’m emailing you. I’m reaching out to you today because the start of 2020 is just two months away. We need to do everything we can to take back our majority ...”
And: “The radical socialists running to take President Trump’s job want to do everything they can to force their failed agenda on the lives of the American people. We don’t need the radical left ruining our lives. And we certainly don’t need them ruining our country. What we need is to continue the incredible success and legacy of President Trump and House Conservatives. And that starts now. There’s no other option but to win in 2020. I need you to join the fight.”
• Not to be outdone on the PR front, Priorities USA – a political action committee for the Democratic Party – hosted a “press call” last week to push “digital mobilization efforts for the upcoming November 5th local elections in Florida, Michigan, and Pennsylvania” because, of course, to spark an “active participation in the 2019 elections, which leads to increased turnout in 2020.”
Just imagine what will happen as we move closer to the 2020 caucuses and primaries ...
The next sure sign of a wild political cycle will be the arrival of national media in places such as Johnstown – where Peck’s “swing votes” phenomenon will draw reporters seeking stories about what rural America is thinking.
Or sound bites and anecdotes to support the stories they’ve already written.
Peck called the Superior Court an “error-correcting court,” because that bench handles appeals from the county level in both civil and criminal proceedings – tasked with determining if proper procedures were followed at the local level.
She said, if elected, “My job is to figure out what the truth is.”
Our job as voters is to determine where we believe “truth” exists – while two parties engage in tug of war for our votes.
And, oh yes, for our money.
