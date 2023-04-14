Chip Minemyer

When my brother-in-law passed away early last year, my wife and I sat with her sister and a funeral director and worked through the telling of the story of his life.
A chemist from Massachusetts, he had settled in Pennsylvania and launched several businesses – with customers stretching around the world.
He loved to play the guitar – embracing the sounds of Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and others of that generation – and was an amazing cook, bringing his knowledge of chemistry to the culinary arts.
I learned as much about him in that exercise as I had in many years – and I left the process hoping we had done his life justice.
He was much more than a birth date and a death date, and the world needed to be reminded of that – through an obituary published in the local newspaper and on its website.
Obituaries can be traced back to the Roman empire, where they were considered a life’s equivalent of a sunset – a final splash of beauty at the conclusion of the day.
Those accounts of the passing of friends or loved ones continue to serve that purpose today – and remain among the best-read and most important pieces of content published by newspapers in print or on their websites.
I recently had the distinct honor of penning a letter from this newspaper to our many funeral homes, thanking directors of those centers for their commitment to their communities, and for continuing a partnership with our publication to share those stories and that critical information.
Each obituary that we publish is a celebration of a life and its impact.
And every obituary serves as an invitation for the departed individual’s friends and neighbors to connect in sympathy and support – to mourn their loss, and share memories and experiences – knowing where and when to gather and reflect.
In many cases, an obituary is the last narrative written on a life lived.
Few newsrooms today have sufficient staff to write – as was once common – regular feature stories about local individuals who have died.
That enormous responsibility falls to the survivors, who – working with compassionate funeral directors – craft the narratives of those lives.
That change has brought this positive outcome: Families have the freedom to write the memorials as they choose.
Many funeral homes provide templates to make sure the key information – parents, hometowns, survivors, career highlights, military service and memorial information – is included.
But the writers can select words, phrases and descriptions that they believe best convey the essence of the person – incorporating religious references, professional terminology, geography and passions such as sports or the arts.
And since families are paying for those obituaries to be published, they should have considerable control.
Obituaries are an important tool for individuals drawn to explore their ancestry.
Through obituaries, we learn of an individual’s family legacy and closest relationships, as well as that person’s travels and accomplishments, values and affiliations.
I recall that after my father died many years ago, I embarked on a journey of self-awareness – connecting the dots through a series of my predecessors’ obituaries (along with my grandmother’s Bible) and tracing my family line to a small town in Germany, from which my forebears made the long trip to find a new life in America.
But the value of the obituary extends beyond the individual memorialized on a piece of newsprint.
Those individual tributes provide a tapestry of values and experiences that together become the shared story of our communities – our ethnicities, our traditions, our triumphs and setbacks.
For all of these reasons, news professionals know that their partnerships with the funeral homes are vital.
Together, we’re telling the unfolding history of our region – by tracing the steps of each person who has lived, played, worked, worshipped and raised a family here.
In a 2021 article for the Pointer Institute, Kristen Hare recalled a discussion at the University of Missouri, where an attendee said obituaries are important “because they preserve those stories and highlight those ordinary people that make the world a better place.”
That’s so true.
Hare quoted another attendee who summed the meaning of these stories this way:
“I don’t read the obits to find out how they died. I read the obits to find out how they lived.”
Chip Minemyer is the publisher of The Tribune-Democrat and The Times-News of Cumberland, Md. He can be reached at 814-532-5111. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.
