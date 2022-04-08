The world is getting a tragedy-driven reminder of the importance of a media system that is independent of government control, as news of atrocities pours out of Ukraine.
And here in the Johnstown region, we’re seeing examples of social-media liberties run amok – not under the influence of government, but rather in the hands of reckless citizens – with a negative impact on the community.
Russian attacks on civilians – a missile strike that killed dozens at a train station on Friday in the city of Kramatorsk, mass graves left behind by Russian soldiers in the town of Bucha – have sparked world-wide outrage and tighter economic sanctions.
But within Russia, the government-controlled media countered that news with false reports that the dead bodies shown in images shared around the world were actors hired by Ukrainian leaders.
That’s despite satellite images that showed the dead were left out on the streets of Bucha for weeks, as reported by the Associated Press.
A report Monday on Russia-1’s evening news broadcast, as shared by the AP, claimed that videos “show how a soulless body suddenly moves its hand, and in the rearview mirror it is noticeable that the dead seem to be starting to rise even.”
Not ‘fake news’
Russian media also decried the deaths of civilians in Ukraine as “fake news” – a political strategy we’ve witnessed here in the free-press United States – despite first-hand reports from the war zone.
The AP wrote:
“Denouncing news as fake or spreading false reports to sow confusion and undermine its adversaries are tactics that Moscow has used for years. … In detailed broadcasts to millions of viewers, correspondents and hosts of Russian state TV channels said Tuesday that some photo and video evidence of the killings were fake while others showed that Ukrainians were responsible for the bloodshed.”
A statement from China, anything but a free-press safe haven, dubbed the civilian casualties “deeply disturbing,” with calls for further investigation.
China is a staunch ally of Vladimir Putin and has refused to blame Russia directly for the atrocities.
But that acknowledgment was seen as a potential turning point in perceptions of the conflict.
In our country, freedom of the press – including electronic media – is guaranteed by the First Amendment to the Constitution.
The founders of our nation recognized that an independent press was necessary for the functioning of this democracy, with that “fourth estate” serving as a “watchdog” on the activities of those in power.
But with that freedom to express comes responsibility.
You can’t invade someone’s privacy.
You can’t intentionally damage someone’s reputation or falsely accuse someone of wrongdoing.
‘Too much hate’
And as we’re seeing repeatedly, an information platform can be twisted into a bully pulpit, used in attempts to undermine individual and group progress.
At a press conference Wednesday to address a spike in violent crime in Johnstown, city council members Marie Mock and the Rev. Sylvia King turned the dialogue in that direction – addressing the role of social media intimidation, among adults as well as teens and kids, in an increasingly hostile environment.
King – the target of racist emails shared with The Tribune-Democrat – pointed to a growing culture of incivility locally.
Too often in Johnstown, the dialogue is dominated by individuals seeking only to create chaos – critics who choose damaging words as their tools over sweat equity or professional contributions in service to the community.
“One of the issues is there’s just too much hate and too much divisiveness,” King said.
King and Mock went too far, blaming local media for not producing enough “good news” – even at an event where local leaders were directly addressing bad news in the form of homicides and rising community unrest.
But the message of divisiveness was spot on.
After Wednesday’s press conference, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said his office is tracking social media activity to determine if and when individuals and their messages cross the line from fair comment and criticism to crimes such as harassment, ethnic intimidation or hate speech.
That social media surveillance should be increased.
Meanwhile, as the savagery continues in Ukraine and the images of death and destruction roll out, Russia will continue to deny what we’re all seeing for ourselves.
Despite the flaws in our free-press structure, including attempts to manipulate the process for personal gain or to damage another’s reputation, this independent news system is the best in the world.
Chip Minemyer is the editor and general manager of The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com, GM of The Times-News of Cumberland, Md., and CNHI regional editor for Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. He can be reached at 814-532-5091. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.
