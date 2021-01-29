Alexis Fisher had many positive influences when growing up in Johnstown – her parents, teachers, coaches and members of the congregation at St. James Missionary Baptist Church.
And big-brother Ronald was always there to look after her and encourage her – and help her see opportunities to be a positive influence on others.
Ron Fisher, a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat, died suddenly in December 2019.
In early 2020, the Fisher family, the newspaper and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies launched a fund in his honor – Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund – in the hopes of extending Fisher’s desire to have a positive impact on his community.
“I still wake up and I can’t believe it happened,” Alexis said. “When you have siblings, you believe you’re going to grow old together. I still can’t believe it.”
She said: “The fund is in Ron’s name, through the Tribune where he worked and the Community Foundation. I tried to think of things that were important in my brother’s life. He and I, personality-wise, we were pretty much night and day. But we were both focused on trying to make a difference. Ron always tried to help give local people a voice, and the opportunity to have their voices heard. I wanted to follow through with that mission.”
Alexis Fisher was a driving force in the development of several projects designed to celebrate Black History Month throughout February, and to also build awareness of the fund and its purpose.
And to help area young people find their voices on important topics.
The Fisher family hopes to see the fund some day soon finance field trips to historical sites, support local forums on Black culture and history, and contribute to area scholastic curriculum options.
With their support, The Tribune-Democrat is hosting two contests for students in any local school district:
• An essay contest, where students in grades 8 through 12 are asked to answer this question – “How can I, as a teen in the Johnstown region, embrace or learn from Black History and have an impact on my community?” – in 550 words or fewer.
• A poster contest, for students up to grade 7, with entrants asked to depict visually the impact of an important African-American figure, moment or movement in works no larger than 24 inches by 36 inches.
The deadline for both is Feb. 15, and The Tribune-Democrat plans to publish a special section on Feb. 27 to announce the winners – three in each contest, who will receive plaques and cash prizes sponsored by the Community Foundation, its board of directors, and Johnstown businessman Mark Pasquerilla.
Essays and poster images may be sent to the newspaper (425 Locust St. Box 340, Johnstown, PA 15907-0340) or uploaded online at this link: https://www.tribdem.com/site/forms/black_history_month/.
“This gives the youth an opportunity to express themselves concerning Black history, and what it means to their community,” Alexis said, “and we give them a reward to thank them for sharing their focus and their talents.”
The Tribune will also produce a series of stories in February spotlighting members of the Johnstown African American community who are – as Alexis Fisher said – “making history every day.”
The Fisher siblings – children of Cheryl Fisher and the late Jackie Fisher – graduated from Greater Johnstown High School.
Alexis said while Ron loved to write – including newspaper stories focusing on local jobs and new businesses – her favorite subject in school was math.
She now works in the financial services industry in Pittsburgh.
“I was fortunate when I was growing up,” Alexis said.
“There were a lot of people in the community who inspired me to want to do more. That, in turn, inspired me to want to give back to the community. I do feel like I was blessed with the sense of people encouraging you to get involved and to work hard and to do well. I want to make sure we’re continuing that for the next set of youth coming through.”
That includes helping to guide these important Black History Month projects – designed to help young people better understand the contributions of African Americans locally and nationally and to take action in the towns and neighborhoods where they live.
“When you put something that you learn to use, it sticks with you longer,” she said. “I was hoping we could do something impactful for Black History Month, something that could inspire kids to action.
“If they can go forward and do something in the future, it benefits them and their community.”
