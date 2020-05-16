This coronavirus pandemic has provided an opportunity to look through the windows of our souls.
We wear face masks to control the spread of a deadly virus.
Fortunately, these facial coverings – while shielding mouths and noses – have left the eyes free to observe and express.
When a mask hides a smile, a frown or a twitch of the nose, the eyes speak volumes – framed as the focus of attention.
Hiram Powers worked with stone, producing some of the best-known sculptures of the 1800s.
Despite creating art in a cold, hard medium, Powers
understood the depths of thought and feeling that exist in the eyes of living and breathing human beings.
Powers is credited with making this observation: “The eye is the window of the soul.”
He added: “The intellect, the will, are seen in the eye.”
Eyes are usually the first thing you notice when encountering someone. Not just the color – brown, green, blue, hazel – but what is happening behind them.
Indeed, these windows allow for seeing in as well as seeing out.
David Ludden, a professor of psychology at Gwinnett College in Georgia, says the eyes communicate a person’s “emotional state” – which during coronavirus might mean concern or fear, compassion or determination.
“We can tell a true smile from a fake by looking at a person’s eyes,” Ludden wrote.
“The mouth shape of a smile is easy to fake – we do it all the time out of politeness. But the eyes are the giveaway: When we’re truly happy, we not only smile but also crinkle the corners of our eyes in a ‘crow’s feet’ pattern.
“But when people fake a smile, they usually forget about their eyes.”
Christopher Bergland, writing for Psychology Today, said eye movements communicate a person’s mental or emotional state.
Bergland said his published checklist in “Ways Eye Movements Give Away Your Secrets” is based on scientific research.
He noted that “rapid eye movements indicate impulsive decision-making,” while “plodding eyes reflect a wandering mind” – the latter based on a 2010 study done at the University of Pittsburgh.
Like Powers, artist and inventor Leonardo da Vinci is credited with saying the eyes are “the window of the soul” – which suggests the soul might embrace or reject what is observed by the eyes.
Similarly, Matthew 6:22, in the New American Standard Bible, says: “The eye is the lamp of the body; so then if your eye is clear, your whole body will be full of light.”
By contrast, writer William Shakespeare is often quoted as saying that the eyes are “the window to your soul” – that through the eyes you can observe an individual’s true character.
Alexander Den Heijer, a modern author and inspirational speaker, said the eyes should act as mirrors “in which others see their most beautiful selves reflected.”
Encyclopedia Britannica called Powers “the most famous U.S. sculptor of the mid-19th century working in the Neoclassical style” – noting that he got his start making wax figures for a museum in Cincinnati, then shifted to stone depictions of Andrew Jackson and other figures in Washington, D.C., before taking his craft to a global audience in Florence, Italy.
Ironically, many of his figures lacked details in their eyes – pupils, irises – that he provided elsewhere in their faces and on their bodies.
Perhaps that warm “window of the soul” was too difficult to recapture in cold, hard marble.
But as we’ve seen, this masked reality of social distancing has an upside that’s right there in plain view.
With smiles and frowns hidden behind protective cloth, our eyes connect to share concerns about one another and hope for a safe path forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.