Chip Minemyer

The Tribune-Democrat has for years committed considerable space and resources each October to supporting the worthy cause of breast cancer awareness, and for the past several years we’ve also touted the efforts related to ovarian cancer in September – working with key partners in local health care and in the business community.
These are important women’s health issues, and we believe efforts across the region are saving lives.
Now, it’s the guys’ turn.
Throughout November, we’ll be shining a spotlight on men’s health concerns, and having some fun while we address important topics such as heart disease, prostate, colorectal and testicular cancer and depression.
Here’s the fun part:
If you or a man in your life is sporting a fantastic mustache, please send us a picture. We’ll celebrate those great looks – handlebar, walrus, Fu Manchu, pencil – and let our readers pick their favorites.
We’ll also be printing mustache images that you can cut out and color. We hope you’ll send us photos of yourself with one of your decorated mustaches – or put them on the kids, the family dog – and we’ll publish a gallery of images at www.tribdem.com throughout the month.
It’s all about raising awareness of what Johnstown resident LaToya Bicko calls “taboo” topics.
She said the subject does come up “when I get together with my girl friends.” And Bicko wants to see more attention focused on men’s health to help erase the stigma associated with the subject.
Bicko is a freelance writer whose stories you’ve been seeing in The Tribune-Democrat and Johnstown Magazine.
She is a Pittsburgh native who married a Johnstown man and moved here after studying journalism at the University of Alabama-Birmingham and living in Houston.
She is also a high-energy idea machine who suggested we tackle men’s health and even offered some great suggestions that made their way into our promotional planning.
“Men let it slide,” she said.
“They don’t have the daily and monthly reminders like women do. They don’t have regular appointments with a gynecologist or their doctor. Men don’t have that.
“But I’ve been looking at the number of widows I know who lost their spouses to something that was health related.”
And many times, those health issues can be avoided, or the impact can be lessened through early diagnosis and treatment.
The key is prevention, which can be enhanced through understanding the risk factors and warning signs.
Randy Griffith, The Tribune-Democrat’s award-winning health care reporter, leads our charge for breast and ovarian cancer each fall.
Now he’s adding men’s health – and will generate stories every Saturday from Halloween through the Thanksgiving holiday with the goal of helping men live longer and healthier lives.
Our advertising and graphic arts departments generated that color-your-mustache promotion and will produce informational content that will be paired with the newsroom’s stories to help you understand important topics.
Awareness is about breaking down scary subjects by sharing important information with people around you.
“We talk about women’s care, women’s care – and we should – but men’s care slips by,” Bicko said.
“Every woman should be talking with her husband, her boyfriend, her son about their health ...,” she said. “You need to be able to say, ‘I need you around here.’ ”
Don’t let a preventable or treatable condition “shave” years off your lives, guys.
Have an idea for a men’s health story? Email me or call the newsroom at 814-532-5050.
Want to get involved as a corporate sponsor? We would love to have you. Please call Mary Anne Rizzo at 814-532-5162.
And start sending in those mustache pictures – to tribdem@tribdem.com.
Let’s get this men’s health celebration started.
