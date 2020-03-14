Chip Minemyer

To listen

• “159Inclined” is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.

• More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.

• Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.

• For sponsorship and advertising information, email 159inclined@gmail.com.