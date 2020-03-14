Chip Minemyer

James Tucker was already hoping to launch a local podcast when he enrolled in the John B. Gunther Community Leadership Initiative.
Now he’s part of a team that is making that dream happen.
The “159Inclined” podcast – featuring conversations with local business and cultural leaders – launches this weekend.
Team members, all in the Gunther Class of 2020, include:
• Tucker, manager for supply-chain services at Owens & Minor, a global health care logistics company.
• Will Brett, a producer and fourth-generation staffer at the Brett Insurance Agency in Johnstown.
• Lisa Hurst, a senior accountant at the Catanese Group in Johnstown.
• Desiree Towe, a manufacturing lead at Enterprise Ventures Corp., a subsidiary of Concurrent Technologies Corp. in Johnstown.
“We were strangers, the four of us, but we came together,” Tucker said. “A goal of mine has always been to do a podcast, and we are working together to do a podcast for Johnstown.”
He said the mission is to “connect, inspire and celebrate the Greater Johnstown region and beyond.”
Interviews will range from 30 minutes to a little over an hour in length, Tucker said.
Early installments will include conversations with Chamber President Amy Bradley; Johnstown airport manager and Coal Tubin’ visionary Chad Gontkovic; Patrick Quinn, a partner with the Center For Metal Arts blacksmith shop; and others.
Country music performer Josh Gallagher, a Cambria County native, will be among future guests.
“We’re trying to have a diverse range of subjects,” Tucker said. “And we’re trying to connect in a way where we do it on an in-depth level so people can access it on a continuous basis.”
Deb Orner is vice president of the Cambria Regional Chamber and works with the Gunther program.
She said the leadership training concept started locally in the 1980s, and moved to the current year-long format in 1994.
The idea of community projects was added around 1998 – with “159Inclined” looking like an effort with staying power.
“They have taken this and run with it,” Orner said of the group. “I think it’s fantastic.
“We don’t tell these groups what to do or how to do it.”
The group learned podcasting best practices – including necessary recording and editing equipment.
Towe serves as the group’s photographer and is “the only one who’s not local.” She helps others with “learning through fresh eyes,” Tucker said.
Hurst has taken the role of editor, Tucker said, adding that his own teaching background helps guide the project as a community education outlet.
“This is their generation, how they get news, how they interact with each other,” Orner said. “And it’s a great opportunity for them and their audience to hear from some community leaders.”
The podcast has a webpage – https://one59inclined.podbean.com/ – and also will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay “for people who download podcasts and listen on the go,” Tucker said.
“Our goal is to make this sustainable,” he said. “We’re open to sponsorships or advertising within the actual podcast.
“I think we’re making a permanent footprint, and some of the stuff is timeless in terms of the things we’re talking about and the impact.”
Marty Radovanic, former TV news anchor in Johns-
town, is featured in the first installment of “159Inclined.”
“I love the concept,” Radovanic said. “We are living in a world where we want everything to happen yesterday.
“Getting the opportunity to listen to long-form communication about this community can only do good things. I see only positives from the project. Whether you’re a supporter or a naysayer, take the time to listen to what’s being said.
“Don’t dismiss it without some reflection.”
The Tribune-Democrat is working with the group to help grow its audience for the podcast.
Many of the individuals featured in the podcast will be folks who appear regularly in the newspaper or on its website.
“I have The Trib and we use it for ideas,” Tucker said.
When an installment of “159Inclined” rolls out on a Sunday, information will appear in the newspaper’s Business section and on www.TribDem.com – with links for readers to check out the digital interviews.
Orner credited group members with developing the podcast concept, getting financial backing from their employers and others, and working hard to bring “159Inclined” to life.
“I call this ‘three friends and an idea’ – and there’s nothing stopping any group of people from doing the same thing,” Orner said.
“I think people will support it. We have a very supportive community. And hopefully this will inspire other people to take risks.”
