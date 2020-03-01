Richard Verma’s parents left India in the 1960s with, he said, “next to nothing,” eventually settling in Johnstown in 1971 and raising a family.
Verma, who served as U.S. ambassador to India under President Barack Obama, credited Indian-Americans – such as his parents – with fueling improved relations between that country and the United States, and contributing to India’s rise as a global economic power.
But he sees a contradiction in President Donald Trump’s celebrated visit last week to India – set against the backdrop of violent protests over citizenship laws – given the Trump administration’s steps to reduce the flow of immigrants into the United States.
“The irony of the president’s recent trip is that ... any success was built on the backs of all those people who worked so hard to bring our countries together, largely immigrants, and who in all likelihood, would not be as welcome today,” Verma said.
“We are told by the president and his advisers, including those that went on the trip to India, that immigrants are dangerous and they are ‘invading’ our country. They think it’s politically popular to line up against a multi-cultural and inclusive society, and to try to divide our country for electoral gain.”
Trump’s trip to Asia coincided with rioting over citizenship laws and violent clashes between Hindus and Muslims. At least 40 people died and hundreds were hospitalized, The Associated Press reported.
Verma graduated from Westmont Hilltop High School in 1986 and served in the U.S. Air Force, rising to the rank of captain.
He was assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs from 2009 to 2011.
In 2015, Obama appointed Verma ambassador to the nation his family once called home.
Verma said his parents “lived through the chaos that accompanied the partition of India in 1947” – when that country broke away from Great Britain and became an independent democracy. The split also saw the formation of the country of Pakistan.
The Republic of India is the world’s second-most populated country, behind China, with the fifth-largest economy – and the world’s fastest-growing economy since 2012, online sources show.
By 2030, Verma said, India “will lead the world in almost every category, with the most people, the largest middle class, the most college graduates, the most internet users, with the third-largest economy and military.”
He said having a close relationship with India is therefore in the strategic interests of the United States.
“I’m glad President Trump and his team went to India,” Verma said. “Only six sitting U.S. presidents have visited India since its independence in 1947. President (Barack) Obama was the only U.S. president to visit twice. I was lucky to take part in his second visit and see the tremendous progress first hand.”
He added: “For much of the 20th century, the U.S. and India were not very close. It was President (Bill) Clinton’s visit in the year 2000 that set the relationship on a different path. And it’s been on an upward trajectory ever since. We’ve made tremendous progress over the past 20 years.”
The progress was in full celebration last week, when Trump appeared before 100,000 people in a packed cricket stadium alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called the president’s visit a significant moment in the alliance between India and the United States.
“The ties between India and the U.S. are no longer just any other partnership,” Modi said, as reported by The Associated Press. “It is a far greater and closer relationship.”
For Verma, the credit should go to everyday people who have traveled between the nations as much as national political figures.
After his parents married and emigrated, Verma’s father became a professor at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, while his mother taught special-needs children.
“This is really the result of all of the people who settled in the United States who came from that part of the world, including my parents,” Verma said.
He added: “As President (Dwight) Eisenhower said on what was the first presidential visit in 1959, the governments can only do so much. The real work will be done by the people; they will show us the way – young Indians and Americans learning to work together to solve bigger problems. And that’s what we’ve seen.
“So, I think the real credit for President Trump’s visit, and certainly any success that I had there, is directly attributable to all those people-to-people ties that hold our two democracies together, including the nearly 4 million Indian Americans that live in this country. That was certainly the experience of my own family.”
Verma fears the current political climate in the United States will be a deterrent to continued growth in his father’s homeland – and will create barriers to relationships between the Indian and American people.
“My parents arrived in the U.S. from India in the early ’60s ...,” he said. “Like millions of other immigrants to the U.S., they worked so hard, experienced difficulties, but also real joy. Johnstown became home, and the home to our best neighbors, teachers and coaches, and of course, our closest friends.
“I hope that our country can come together to once again become that nation where the American dream is available to all who come to America – that’s the community I grew up in and the community I love, and a community where my mom and dad could start from scratch, work hard, get the support and love from their friends, and one day, their kid could serve in the Air Force and, yes, even serve as a U.S. ambassador. That’s the Johnstown I know, and that’s the America I know.”
