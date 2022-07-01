Gordon Felt has spent the 20-plus years since his brother was killed on 9/11 touting the courage of the passengers and crew of United Flight 93 and sharing their important stories.
Now he finds himself questioning the motives of millionaire golfers who are aligning themselves with the country he blames for the terrorist attacks.
Felt’s sentiments echo the views of the organization 9/11 Families United, which sent a letter to former PGA players who had jumped to LIV Golf – with its big prize money supported by Saudi Arabia.
Some of the big-name players who switched to LIV Golf include Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Phil Mickelson.
“It sickens me that these golfers either don’t know of Saudi Arabia’s complicity in the Sept. 11th attacks – or worse, they don’t care,” Felt said.
“Not only was the Saudi Arabian government involved in the Sept. 11th attack on this country, leading to the murder of thousands of innocent lives in New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pa., their history of human rights violations and specific targeting of journalists – including the 2018 cold-blooded murder of Jamal Khashoggi – is reprehensible and Saudi Arabia should be held accountable.”
Felt’s brother Edward was among the 40 passengers and crew members who perished when Flight 93 crashed down in Somerset County on Sept. 11, 2001.
The Flight 93 National Memorial pays tribute to their lives and their actions that day – when they charged the cockpit of that hijacked airliner, which resulted in the plane slamming down well short of its intended target, likely the U.S. Capitol.
Three other hijacked planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Virginia. Nearly 3,000 people died on the planes, in the buildings or on the ground.
On the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 last September, Felt told The Tribune-Democrat that he and other family members were lobbying President Joe Biden to release documents about the terror system that executed the hijackings – including ties to Saudi Arabia.
Felt said then that families of the 9/11 victims deserved answers “about whether the Saudi government had a role in planning or supporting the terrorists who were involved that day – because 20 years later, we still don’t know.”
Biden agreed to make the findings public, but their release has been slow in developing, Felt said.
Felt served as president of the Families of Flight 93 organization until it was disbanded last year – with most of its members shifting to the group Friends of Flight 93.
“The Biden administration promised to release these classified documents, and that has started,” Felt said. “But portions of the information have been redacted for no reason.
“It’s been a struggle every step of the way, and it continues to be an uphill battle.”
Critics of the White House say the administration is going easy on Saudi Arabia partly because of the fuel crisis spawned by Russia’s war with Ukraine.
“There’s so much politics involved, and that has created a scenario where our government is not forthcoming with the evidence,” Felt said.
“My belief is that our government should be more concerned with serving the citizens of this country and addressing the horrific crimes that were perpetrated against our country.”
He added: “Is it unrealistic for us to expect the truth?”
The group 9/11 Families United’s Terry Strada – whose husband, Tom, died at the World Trade Center – has been the national voice of criticism for LIV Golf.
Of the 19 hijackers on 9/11, 15 were Saudi citizens, The Associated Press reported again recently. That country is the birthplace of terror mastermind and al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.
Now, the wealth of that oil-rich nation is backing a golf tour that has seen more than 20 players leave the PGA.
Amnesty International criticized LIV Golf in light of Saudi Arabia’s human rights reputation – saying the nation was “sportswashing” its image, as the AP reported.
“Given Saudi Arabia’s role in the death of our loved ones and those injured on 9/11 – your fellow Americans – we are angered that you are so willing to help the Saudis cover up this history in their request for ‘respectability,’ ” Strada wrote to agents for players Patrick Reed, Kevin Na, Mickelson, Johnson and DeChambeau.
“When you partner with the Saudis, you become complicit with their whitewash, and help give them the reputational cover they so desperately crave – and are willing to pay handsomely to manufacture,” Strada wrote.
Felt agreed, saying Saudi Arabia’s role “is part of the story of 9/11.”
“Because this issue is not first and foremost for many people, it becomes convenient for people to forget or to diminish the memory of what happened,” Felt said.
“Those players were pretty young on Sept. 11. I hope these decisions are being made out of ignorance, as opposed to indifference.”
Chip Minemyer is the editor and general manager of The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com, GM of The Times-News of Cumberland, Md., and CNHI regional editor for Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. He can be reached at 814-532-5091. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.