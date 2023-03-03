Chip Minemyer

A newspaper company and its community are inseparably entwined – joined in history, culture and a shared commitment to a tomorrow that is better than today.
This newspaper company has been there for this region’s triumphs and heartbreaks, celebrating your accomplishments and helping to find answers to your most challenging questions.
And working to prove to you that we care about you, your neighborhood, your values, your successes.
As your publisher, I understand that this newspaper company is your newspaper company.
We are your source of the important information you need to get through your day, a guide to local happenings, a connection to the world.
We are a conduit to your customers. A connection to local agencies and services. A watchdog on those privileged with positions of leadership.
This is a lofty responsibility, a mission both humbling and inspiring.
But without you, we are nothing.
Without our readers, the words and images on a page, on a computer screen or on a phone are meaningless.
After more than three decades of working in newsrooms, I recently stepped onto a new path as publisher – and I’m taking you along.
You are the focus of my professional attention, the object of my enterprising affection.
You may be a reader of our print products, or a consumer of our digital offerings – or both.
You may be a business owner or manager, seeking ways to connect with potential customers and maintain the ones you already have.
You may be a representative of community agency, an official or a staffer in local government, a nonprofit working to support others.
We’re here for you.
And with you.
Perhaps you’ve got reasons to be doubtful, or cause for concern or distrust.
Publishing is a human process. But if we make a mistake, we will own it, fix it and do better.
As your publisher, my first mission is to prove to you that I care, and that I will respond.
I will strive to be present in your community – out and about, with so-called “skin in the game” when work is happening to move the region forward. And the newspaper will be a participating partner in the community’s important moments.
I will make myself accessible. My contact information is always available in this publication and on our website. If you’ve got a complaint, send me an email or call me. If you’re happy, I’d like to hear about that, too.
I will communicate with you.
That will mean occasional columns on changes you might be seeing, or updates on our projects and com- munity programs.
That will mean community meet-and-greet gatherings, where you can speak to me face to face, share your reactions to what we’re doing and offer ideas about how we might better serve you.
That will mean answering my phone or calling you back – or putting you in touch with someone here who might be best positioned to help you.
I am not a newcomer, and some of you already know me.
Hopefully what I’m saying rings true based on our interactions.
For those just “meeting” me for the first time, know this:
I am deeply committed to both this newspaper company and to this community.
And I am part of a team of individuals at this newspaper company who feel the same way. They are your neighbors, living and working in this region, and they care.
They recognize the truth of our relationship with the community:
We are one.
And they share these values:
We cherish your support and your patronage.
We want our products – our stories, photos, videos; our advertisements; our events and promotions; our website and social media platforms – to be here for our valued customers, and for our company and our employees, for a very, very long time.
And we definitely will need your help.
Chip Minemyer is the publisher of The Tribune-Democrat and Johnstown Magazine. He can be reached at 814-532-5111. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.
