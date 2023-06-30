Chip Minemyer

Can you be sensitive and professional while reporting on heartbreaking circumstances, such as a suicide?
That’s the expectation journalists face when tragedies occur.
And in those moments, reporters and photographers understand that any coverage will spark an emotional response from readers, especially those personally affected by the situation.
Reporters at The Tribune-Democrat rely on established ethical guidelines when making difficult decisions about covering the news in the local community.
Emotional moments also require a mix of experience and compassion – and must involve conversations among journalists and their editors to help them make the best decisions.
In recent weeks, reporters at The Tribune-Democrat have covered a plane crash, a drowning in a river and the death of a man pulled from a pond, a shooting and a high-profile drug overdose – each resulting in loss of life.
Those reporters relied on valid, established information sources – the police, the coroner, the district attorney – and added reactions from witnesses when possible and appropriate.
And they worked to balance the community’s need for news with the responsibility of acting in a professional manner – doing their jobs with empathy while avoiding sensationalism.
Many years ago, The Tribune-Democrat’s newsroom staff and leaders crafted a code of ethics – guidelines for how we would conduct ourselves on the job.
A copy of that code – which has been updated over time – is attached to this column on our website, www.tribdem.com.
We researched national and regional media organizations – companies such as Gannett and the New York Times, and industry resources including The Poynter Institute – and borrowed points and language from numerous existing ethics codes.
And we produced a document that addresses key areas of journalistic work:
• Honest, balanced and accurate reporting;
• Independence and transparency;
• Respect of sources and the community; and
• Handling of photos and visual content.
Within the “respect of sources and the community” section is this statement:
“Journalists at The Tribune-Democrat will … report on suicides only if the actor is a public figure, or if the act happens in a public place or manner.”
That guideline came into play when police reported recently that someone had died at a local school football stadium. A day later, the coroner confirmed that the death was a suicide.
Our first-day coverage was limited – citing police reports that a body had been found and that authorities were working to determine the time and manner of death.
The next day’s coverage was even more succinct – including only that the coroner had ruled the incident a suicide, with background on when this newspaper covers such situations, if at all.
Readers reacted strongly to the coverage on our Facebook page, some calling the reports insensitive or even “disgusting.” Some did not appreciate the use of the word “body,” especially seeing that term in a headline.
Others offered prayers of comfort for the friends and family members.
Such responses are natural, given the troubling news we were faced with publishing.
Some posters noted that the coverage never identified the person who had died by age, gender or name – and that there were no other details in the stories except for the public location.
A few supported the decision to publish the information as we did.
“Where (the person) was found makes it news-worthy,” one reader posted – echoing our ethics guidelines that helped us make our decisions.
We also included with our coverage information for getting help for those battling depression or readers who might have friends or relatives in that situation.
That was a recommendation made by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which offers resources for individuals or families wrestling with emotional distress and substance use challenges, in the hopes of preventing suicide.
NAMI has worked with other support agencies and media organizations in generating steps for reporting on suicide in a manner that does not invite others to consider that step – “to save lives,” NAMI says on its website.
Those steps are consistent with our code, which reflects the standards in place in most news organizations.
Ethics codes typically address the handling of sexual assault and identifying victims, and reporting on crimes against children.
Codes are also designed to warn journalists away from pitfalls such as plagiarism, stereotypes and conflicts of interest.
But a code of ethics is only a framework. The journalists must understand and embrace those guidelines – and consider the unique factors in any tragic situation.
Our reporters talked with editors about what facts were necessary and what information could and should be left out – even if those details were already appearing across social media.
Let me address one misperception: We never cover such incidents to “get clicks” or to “sell newspapers.” We care too much to operate that way.
The newsroom at The Tribune-Democrat is made up of people who live in this community, who have families here. They shop and dine locally, and their children and grandchildren attend area schools and visit local playgrounds.
They often know the people making or impacted by the news.
And they care deeply about doing their jobs in an ethical manner.
Especially in times of sorrow and loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.