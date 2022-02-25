Chip Minemyer

Black History Month brings a time to reflect upon and learn from the tragedies and atrocities that stretch across our shared past.
But messages issued by folks running for statewide office don’t offer much hope for the present or the future.
Some individuals in pursuit of the Pennsylvania governor’s office or a seat in the U.S. Senate are rolling out a relentless parade of messages stoking fear and embracing racial bias – in campaign stops and especially in their television and online advertising.
Dave White, a Republican running for governor, attacks the concept of critical race theory in a new ad that features young children that he says “the radical left” calls “racist.”
Nevermind that there have been no documented instances of critical race theory appearing in a Pennsylvania school’s curriculum, White claims that “the radical left” now “demands that this be taught to our children.”
His vow: “Not when I’m governor. … I’ll never let CRT be taught in our classrooms.”
Critical race theory is the notion that there has been a racial imbalance in our society historically, and we should be looking at our practices with an honest and analytical eye in an effort to remove obstacles and create a fair playing field for individuals from all backgrounds.
Who wouldn’t want that?
Well, Dave White – and a lot of would-be leaders, apparently.
“CRT” is just one label candidates and politicians have grasped and twisted in an attempt to further separate us – even as so many are working to build bridges across ethnic and socio-economic divides.
When he visited Johnstown recently, White stuck to traditional Republican talking points: cutting taxes and embracing a more-jobs economic approach – while opposing COVID-19 mitigation measures, of course.
In December, at a Richland Township restaurant, he said: “I’m running for governor to make sure Pennsylvania moves in the right direction.”
Or further right, perhaps.
GOP Senate candidate David McCormick echoed that sentiment when he stopped in Jennerstown in early February, while adding his own racial overtones:
“I’m running, because I want to push back on these forces,” he said. “… It’s a cultural shift that I think is taking us in the wrong direction. It’s weakness. It’s ‘wokeness.’ ”
In a September article – under the headline “How did ‘woke’ become a slur?” – The Urban News tracks the history of the term from its originals in Black culture, and referrences to a consciousness and response concerning racial issues and situations.
The article reports what seems obvious: “Conservatives and Republican politicians have begun using the term ‘woke’ as a way to generate resentment against Black Americans who are pushing for equal rights and recognition.”
In his campaign ads, from something called Honor Pennsylvania Inc., McCormick tells us what he opposes:
“I’m anti-woke. Anti-illegal immigration. Anti-political correctness. Anti-socialism. Anti-Joe Biden and the radical left.”
Conveniently for McCormick, one of his GOP Senate rivals, Dr. Mehmet Oz, was honored with a Hollywood “Walk Of Fame” star – meaning McCormick’s campaign could label Oz as “too Hollywood” for Pennsylvania.
An Honor Pennsylvania Inc. ad calls Oz a “R.I.N.O.” – that’s Republican In Name Only.
The senator-wannabe is chastised for “dancing the night away with liberal friends” – with a video of former first lady Michelle Obama appearing on his “Dr. Oz Show.”
And he is attacked for (gasp!) social media posts about the Black Lives Matter movement.
Don’t worry. Oz is no saint, either.
An out-of-stater bringing millions into Pennsylvania in the hopes of winning a Senate seat, he slammed McCormick for “outsourcing our jobs. Defending China” – another regular cultural political target.
“We need loud, bold senators proclaiming what Pennsylvania represents,” Oz said in a recent campaign stop in Somerset.
So what does Pennsylvania represent, exactly?
A YouTube ad from the Friends Of Dave White campaign says: “Pennsylvania needs a different kind of leader, someone who’s already passed the test of character.”
Well, as long as that person “shares our conservative beliefs” – as the ad proclaims.
Which must mean oppos- ing the recognition that African Americans have faced physical, social, medical and economic oppression for centuries in these United States.
And must mean opposing any attempt to awaken our children – of all backgrounds – to the dangers of racism and hatred.
Is that the “different kind of leader” Pennsylvanians really want?
Black History Month is almost over for 2022.
Will we remember its messages when we go to the polls in May and November?
These guys are betting a lot of money that we won’t.
Chip Minemyer is the editor and general manager of The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com, GM of The Times-News of Cumberland, Md., and CNHI regional editor for Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. He can be reached at 814-532-5091. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.
