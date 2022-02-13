The Tribune-Democrat’s Black History Month essay and poster contest became a far-reaching affair this year, with a high school student from Pittsburgh submitting an essay and a 12-year-old Texas girl sharing a multimedia report.
The promotion, co-sponsored by the Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, attracted more than 250 posters and 60 essays.
Judges are busy with the challenging task of picking the top entries in three age divisions.
The winners will be announced in the Feb. 26 editions of The Tribune-Democrat and at TribDem.com.
Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center will host a gathering from 3 to 6 p.m. that day to salute the winners and showcase the many great entries.
A long-distance submission came from Pranamya Shrikant, who lives near Dallas.
Her video presentation profiled Shirley Chisholm, a Civil Rights figure who became the first African American woman elected to the U.S. Congress.
Pranamya said she found the Tribune’s essay and poster contest by searching online after learning about Black History Month in Girl Scouts.
“I found (Chisholm) really interesting,” Pranamya said by phone from Texas. “Right now, politics is a big thing. I thought I could find someone who was really influential.”
Her presentation spotlights Chisholm’s work with the NAACP and impact on politics and social issues.
Chisholm died in 2005.
“So many people are breaking down barriers,” she said.
“When I came across Shirley Chisholm, I really connected her to what’s going on right now.”
Pittsburgh-area 15-year-old Isaiah Beckham said his mother saw a post for the contest on the web and suggested that he consider submitting an essay.
Beckham said he was drawn to the question posed to high school students, who were asked to respond to this prompt:
“What does an inclusive culture look like to you, and how can you positively influence that vision for others?”
“I loved the question,” the Shady Side Academy sophomore said. “It really made me think about ways I could help my community become more inclusive.”
Beckham said he loves photography – shooting for the school yearbook – while his favorite school subjects are chemistry and computer science.
His mother, Robin Beckham, owns Beckham Media, which publishes content related to diversity, with a focus for February on Black History Month.
Isaiah is a content contributor to the site. His essay – titled “Inclusion Matters” – for the Tribune’s contest focuses on his experiences as a Black teen and his vision for a better tomorrow.
“I felt what I wrote about was very important,” he said in a phone interview.
Beckham said the question about an inclusive society addresses an important topic.
“Just because you’re Black doesn’t mean you can’t break through these stereotypes,” he said. “No matter where you come from, these stereotypes can’t hold you back for long.
“It doesn’t mean you can’t make an impact on your community.”
Robin Beckham said her son’s teachers often assign writing projects that require students “to answer thought- provoking questions.”
She said: “It was very timely and refreshing for him to take this time and submit an article for Black History Month dealing with the issue of inclusion. He enjoyed writing about this topic, and I am encouraging him to write more because of this contest.”
Robin Beckham said her son “spent some time deeply thinking about the topic, and I especially like the way he related inclusion to his life as a young Black teen.”
Richa Yadav, Pranamya Shrikant’s mother, also expressed pride in her child’s work – a multimedia presentation featuring photos with narration about Chisholm’s life and impact.
For the contest, pupils in kindergarten through Grade 4 were invited to depict a Black History moment in a poster, while students in fifth through eighth grades could spotlight a contemporary Black History event or Black History leader in posters or short films.
“She loves getting involved in issues and I’m happy that she did something,” said Yadav, a native of India whose children were born in the United States.
Pranamya has written several essays for Black History Month, and submitted one for a contest in San Diego. She also entered a Martin Luther King Jr. Day competition last year.
Yadav said an older daughter attends college and got involved in the Black Lives Matter movement – which has inspired Pranamya.
“She is motivated,” Yada said.
So much so that the seventh-grader reached out by email to the Community Foundation in Johnstown after having trouble getting her video to post to the Tribune’s platform.
“Rather than write an essay, I thought a video might be more interesting and people might find it more meaningful,” Pranamya said. “Plus, I like making videos.”
The vast majority of the contest submissions came from young people in Cambria and Somerset counties. In two weeks, you’ll see those thoughtful and creative entries in print and online.
“I like to see young people getting involved,” Yadav said.
“They are often motivated more than adults, I feel. They should be given a forum to express themselves.”
Chip Minemyer is the editor and general manager of The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com, GM of The Times-News of Cumberland, Md., and CNHI regional editor for Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. He can be reached at 814-532-5091. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.