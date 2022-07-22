Area emergency responders and law-enforcement professionals will be swinging for the fences to help area high school students continue their educations.
The Hometown Heroes Softball Tournament – set for Aug. 13 at Highland Park in Richland Township – will raise money for the Hometown Heroes Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
“It’s a fun day for every-body,” said organizer Kristy Freoni, chief detective for Cambria County. “And we’re raising money for a good cause.”
This will be the seventh year for the event, formerly known as the “Guns N Hoses Tournament.”
Over the years, the event has supported local Little League organizations and backpack programs for kids.
This year’s charity gathering will benefit high school seniors in Cambria County. An essay contest will help determine scholarship recipients, Freoni said.
Teams made up of police officers, firefighters, first responders, dispatchers, teachers, corrections officers and legal professionals will take to the softball diamond.
First pitch is set for at 8 a.m. and play will last all day.
“It’s grown,” Freoni said. “It started as two teams supporting a children’s group … and now we’ll have eight to ten teams.”
So far, teams will represent state police troops in Indiana and Ebensburg, officers from the State Correctional Institution at Loretto, the St. Michael Fire Department, the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office and officers from municipalities in southern Cambria County, she said.
Those interested in participating can reach Freoni at kfreoni@gmail.com. The deadline is July 31.
The event has typically raised $2,000 to $3,000. The more that is raised, the more local students will benefit, she said.
“We don’t really have a target,” Freoni said. “This is the first time we’ve done this (scholarship fund) so we’re just looking to see how it plays out.”
Tax-deductible donations can be made through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (online at cfalleghenies.org) or by mail to the CFA at 216 Franklin St., Suite 400, Johnstown, Pa., 15901.
Freoni said organizers are also seeking corporate sponsorships.
Beyond the fundraising, Freoni said, the softball tournament is “a good time for law enforcement to relax and have some fun.”
A family atmosphere will feature children’s activities. A food truck will be at the park, she said.
The event flier says one mission is to “enhance cam- araderie and wellness among our local Hometown Heroes. … These individuals walk alongside us every day with similar goals in mind – to serve, protect, encourage, educate and keep our com- munities a safe place to thrive.”
The event helps local students at the same time.
Chip Minemyer is the editor and general manager of The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com, GM of The Times-News of Cumberland, Md., and CNHI regional editor for Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. He can be reached at 814-532-5091. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.