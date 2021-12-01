Greater Johnstown Somerset Central Labor Council will sponsor Coats for Kids on Saturday at the Women’s Help Center, 809 Napoleon St., Johnstown.
Kim George, representative president of the council, said that labor organizations in the area have collected donations of coats, hats and gloves for children in the community. George said that over 200 coats in sizes 2T to 18 for both boys and girls are available.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until all supplies are distributed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.