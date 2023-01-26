JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Learning Lamp and 1st Summit Bank will present the annual Children’s Book Festival April 15 and 16 at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The festival is geared toward children from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.
The annual event connects top-selling, nationally acclaimed authors and illustrators with area children.
This year’s theme is “Bedtime Stories.”
It will feature Bruce Hale, award-winning author and illustrator; Janet Tashjian, author of best-selling middle-grade books; and Keith Graves, award-winning author and illustrator.
The festival also will feature arts and crafts, writing and illustration workshops, new and used book sale and children’s bookmark contest.
There is no fee to attend.
Information: 814-262-0732, ext. 245, or www.thelearninglamp.org.
