A children’s consignment sale sponsored by The Learning Lamp and EcoKids will be held Wednesday through Sept. 21 in the lower level by the former Hallmark store in The Galleria, 500 Galleria Drive, Richland Township.
Hours are 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Sept. 20 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21.
The semi-annual sale includes gently used clothing in sizes infant to juniors, toys, furniture, baby equipment, maternity, Halloween costumes and holiday outfits.
Proceeds from the sale will support The Learning Lamp’s free after-school programs in Moxham, Coopersdale and Oakhurst, which provide students with a stable after-school environment, where they receive homework help, a healthy meal and character-enrichment activities.
Information: 814-262-0732.
