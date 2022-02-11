BEAVERDALE, Pa. – Four children and a dog escaped a total loss house fire in Beaverdale on Friday evening, Summerhill Township officer Don Wyar said at the scene.
Fire crews responded to a call for a structure fire with explosions on the 700 block of Cameron Avenue in the community shortly after 6 p.m.
The preliminary report is the blaze began with a hot water heater in the basement. However, a fire marshal was called to investigate, Wyar said.
He said the family had received gas on Friday and the children went to light the pilot on the water heater in the evening.
"As soon as they got to the top of the stairs, it exploded," Wyar said.
He interviewed the children after they got out safely.
Robert Spaulding, who lives two doors down, said the explosion shook his whole house.
"I was sitting in my office and I heard the boom," he said.
When Spaulding walked outside, he could see the flames shooting out of the home.
He said for about the next minute he heard additional "popping."
Another neighbor who lives on nearby Spruce Street, but preferred not to be identified, said he too felt the explosion and when he looked outside saw flames rising from the house.
After roughly an hour of working on the structure fire, a skeleton of the home remained and around 7:20 p.m. the home collapsed with debris extending into the street and an outer wall striking and leaning on a neighboring house.
By 8 p.m., first responders remained on the scene but the fire was knocked down.
No injuries were reported.
Sumerhill Township, Beaverdale, Adams Township, Dunlo, Richland, Forest Hills Portage and St. Michael fire departments responded to the blaze along with Windber EMS.
The American Red Cross was also contacted.
