A Johnstown woman faces child endangerment charges, accused of leaving three children home alone for several hours with a burning candle and a knife on the counter, authorities said.
City police charged Tequayia Wormsley, 23, of the 300 block of Gray Avenue, with three counts of endangering the welfare of children.
According to a complaint affidavit, a neighbor reported two children ages 2 and 4, were alone outside around midnight Sunday after their mother left around 8:45 p.m.
Police notified Cambria County Children and Youth Services after they found the two children inside, along with a 1-year-old child sleeping in an upstairs bedroom. Police said they found a lighted candle on the kitchen table and a knife on the counter, the affidavit said.
Police reviewed a Johnstown Housing Authority list for Prospect Homes and determined Wormsley was the tenant and contacted her via text.
When she arrived home, Wormsley said she left her children with a babysitter, but did not know the babysitter’s name.
She told police that she left for only 20 minutes to visit someone in the hospital.
Wormsley will answer the charges before Senior District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, at a later date.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune- Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
