SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset man was jailed Tuesday, accused of sexually assaulting two boys, ages 7 and 8, in Jenner Township last year, state police in Somerset allege.
Troopers charged Tyler James Kerlin, 27, of the 100 block of East Fairview Street, with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault and corruption of minors.
In the second case, troopers charged him with indecent assault of a person younger than 13, simple assault and corruption of minors.
According to a complaint affidavits, the assaults allegedly took place in January 2021.
The investigation began with a Childline report. Charges were filed after the boys were interviewed at the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center.
Kerlin was arraigned by District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $150,000 bond.
