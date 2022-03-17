JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A former Stonycreek Township man who is serving a prison sentence for sexually assaulting an underage girl in 2015 was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2017.
Michael Berchick, 49, appeared before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, via video from SCI-Albion in Erie County.
Stonycreek Township police Cpl. Tom Owens charged Berchick with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault. He also is charged with two counts each of corruption of minors and indecent assault.
According to a complaint affidavit, Berchick allegedly assaulted the teenager at a Kegg Avenue apartment from February 2017 to May 2017, when he dated the girl’s mother and used a fictitious name.
Owens interviewed Berchick at SCI-Albion via Zoom on Dec. 30, 2020. Berchick admitted to using a false name, but denied assaulting the girl.
Berchick was sentenced in Cambria County court on Dec. 21, 2018, to serve 51/2 to 15 years in state prison after pleading guilty to aggravated indecent assault of a child.
In that case, Berchick was accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl until she was 12. The assaults took place from 2015 to 2018, The Tribune-Democrat archives show. Berchick would force himself on the girl and would use his cellphone to record her taking showers, prosecutors said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.