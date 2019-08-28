CRESSON - A Cresson man will stand trial, accused of sexually abusing a girl and possessing child pornography, authorities said.
Steven Lane Brock, 31, of the 600 block of Seventh Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Ebensburg, the investigation began when Brock’s alleged victim told a relative on Dec. 1, 2018, that Brock had touched her, took photographs of her in various stages of undress and forced her to touch him sexually during a two-year period.
The relative then contacted state police to report the girl’s allegations.
After the girl related the details of the alleged abuse during a forensic interview at the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township, troopers executed a search warrant at Brock’s Cresson home on Dec. 5, 2018, the complaint said. They reportedly seized two computer towers, two digital cameras and an SD memory card.
After a search warrant for a “forensic data download” from the devices seized from Brock’s home was approved on Jan. 7, those devices were taken to the state police Computer Crimes Laboratory in Indiana, where a forensic examination allegedly turned up images of child sexual abuse on both computer towers and the SD memory card, the complaint said.
Investigators said they found 452 explicit images of children under the age of 18 on the devices, including images of the girl who first reported Brock’s alleged abuse.
Brock is charged with 39 counts of sexual abuse of children and one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. He also was charged with one count each of corruption of minors, disseminating child pornography and unlawful contact with a minor.
Brock is being held in Cambria County Prison on $150,000 percentage bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.