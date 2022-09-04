In conjunction with National Child Passenger Safety Week, Pennsylvania State Police will conduct several child passenger safety seat check events during Sept. 18-24.
Troop A child passenger safety seat check events will take place at:
n 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19 and 20 at Indiana Fire Association, 1555 Indian Springs Road, Indiana.
n 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at Sipesville Volunteer Fire Department, 968 School House Road, Somerset.
n 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Cresson Volunteer Fire Department, 229 Ashcroft Avenue, Cresson.
