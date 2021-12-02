CRESSON, Pa. – A Portage man will appear in Cambria County court, charged with possessing child pornography, authorities said.
Sean Robert Staley, 25, of the 500 block of Prospect Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson.
According to a criminal complaint, an agent for the state Attorney General’s Child Predator Section started an investigation in September after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Staley allegedly possessed five images of child pornography. Agents said that Staley had a Google Pixel cell phone, a Dropbox account and an email address, the complaint said.
Agents searched his residence and took Staley into custody at his place of employment.
Staley is charged with five counts of possessing child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. He is being held in Cambria County Prison.
