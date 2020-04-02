A Johnstown man has been charged in federal court with possessing a VHS tape containing a video of a young boy being sexually assaulted.
Ronald J. Oshensky Jr., 41, faces one count of possession of materials depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a criminal complaint filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania in Johnstown.
Oshensky had previously been charged at the state level in connection with the same alleged offense. Court records indicate that those charges are still pending, but that the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office filed a petition to withdraw them shortly before the federal charge was filed on Wednesday.
New details about the alleged crime were included in Wednesday’s federal criminal complaint, which was filed by a special agent from the Pittsburgh office of U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations unit.
The VHS tape was allegedly found on Dec. 10 in a trash can at Oshensky’s Johnstown home by two people who were there to pick up some items belonging to a person who had previously lived with Oshensky. After viewing the video, one of them reported to Johnstown police that it depicted a person they believed to be Oshensky sexually assaulting a boy, according to the complaint.
By the agent’s description, the beginning of the video shows two boys playing with a baseball bat in Oshensky’s yard; after a few seconds, the video allegedly cuts to show a sleeping boy being assaulted. The agent wrote that he believes the victim of the assault to be one of the boys shown at the beginning of the video.
One of the witnesses allegedly reported that he recognized the location of the recorded assault as Oshensky's bedroom, according to the complaint.
The agent noted that the video had a caption reading “HELLO!” in the lower right corner. When he turned on a Sony video camera seized from Oshensky’s home and looked through the viewfinder, he wrote, a caption reading “HELLO!” appeared in the same corner, in the same font and with the same capitalization and punctuation.
Oshensky had also been accused in June 2019 with sexually assaulting a young boy. He was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault and three counts of corruption of minors; court records indicate that all charges in that case have been dismissed except one count of corruption of minors.
Oshensky is confined at Cambria County Prison.
