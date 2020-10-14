American Academy of Pediatrics, Richland Township Police Department and Cambria Allegheny Regional Highway Safety Network will host a child passenger safety seat check event from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Richland Township Police Department, 322 Schoolhouse Road, Johnstown.
Certified child passenger safety seat technicians will be available to assist anyone who has questions about their car seat and to ensure they are installed correctly.
