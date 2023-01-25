JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The 3-year-old boy critically injured in last week’s double-fatal crash that killed his father has been released from UPMC Children’s Hospital and is back in Johnstown, his grandfather said.
Mark Fisher, of the West End, launched a fundraiser for his daughter Nancy Deemer’s family through the GoFundMe fundraising site.
Fisher said 3-year-old Rowan Deemer was initially treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown and then taken to UPMC Children’s following the head-on crash Friday on Route 56, Haws Pike. His injuries included a broken femur, or thigh bone, and a damaged spleen, Fisher said.
“They thought they would have to operate to fix his thigh, but they were able to set it and cast it,” Fisher said.
He said his daughter is “trying to hold up for the little ones,” in the aftermath of the wreck in which her husband died. The Dorothy Avenue resident has two other children.
Robert A. Deemer, 36, of Johnstown, and Gerald E. McGeary, 84, of Seward, died when their vehicles collided in the crash Friday, police said.
Deemer’s pick-up had “only the bare minimum” insurance policy and there was no accidental death insurance, his father-in-law said, adding Deemer’s funeral cost nearly $7,000 after the family “eliminated a few things” to keep the cost down.
They have not received any bill from UPMC, but they had to buy a wheelchair, shower chair and other medical equipment for Rowan to come home, Fisher said.
Nancy Deemer recently started a new job at Conemaugh Memorial.
"She was actually at work when they brought her son in," her father said.
The link for the GoFundMe page is www.gofundme.com/f/robert-deemer.
