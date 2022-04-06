JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Westmont man was charged on Monday with assaulting a juvenile who was treated at the hospital before being placed in the care of social services, authorities said.
West Hills Regional police charged Ruben Samuel Dutton, 52, of the 200 block of Mifflin Street, with strangulation, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.
According to a complaint affidavit, a neighbor said she heard screaming and looked out of the window to see Dutton and a woman striking and choking the child.
The child ran into the garage, she allegedly said.
Another witness said she heard a cry for help, and when she looked out the kitchen window, she saw Dutton had the child in a headlock so the child could not breathe, the affidavit said.
Some of the incident allegedly was caught on video.
The child was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street, then placed in the care of Cambria County Children & Youth Services, the affidavit said.
Dutton will answer the charges before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, at a later date.
