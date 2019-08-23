Inclined to Sing and Apprentice Choir, children’s choruses of Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, will begin a new season with rehearsals Sept. 3 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1000 Scalp Ave., Richland Township.
Apprentice Choir, for students in grades 1 through 4, will begin rehearsal at 5 p.m., and Inclined to Sing, for grades 5 to 9, will begin rehearsal at 6.
Younger children learn the basics of singing, sing fun songs and rounds, and perform in concerts. Choir members are not auditioned. Kindergarten singers may join by special request.
Older children will complete a brief audition. They perform treble music of varied styles. Boys’ voices should be unchanged.
For more information, call 814-535-6738 or email info@johnstownsymphony.org.
