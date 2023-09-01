Child care positions and kindergarten through 12th-grade teaching jobs are now on this year’s high-priority occupation (HPO) list for the Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board’s area, having been approved by the state Department of Labor and Industry.
These additions are the result of officials from The Learning Lamp and Ignite Education Solutions petitioning the government agency.
They did so with the partnership of other regional child care organizations and school districts, including Greater Johnstown and Altoona Area school districts, Tableland Services Inc. and Community Action Partnership of Cambria County.
“I feel like it was a huge win for education and child care because these occupations have not been on that list for a very long time,” The Learning Lamp and Ignite President and CEO Leah Spangler said.
Having the careers added to the list means that there will be more funding opportunities for job candidates and schools regarding the occupations “that are in demand by employers, have higher skill needs, and are most likely to provide family-sustaining wages.”
A 2023 Start Strong PA study reported there are nearly 200 child care job openings in the region.
That worker shortage creates a long waiting list for families and causes classrooms to close.
Nearly 2,000 children locally and 38,000 statewide are on child care waiting lists, according to Start Strong PA, and 70 child care and preschool classrooms locally and 1,599 in Pennsylvania are closed due to staffing issues.
Another 1,075-plus local children could be served if child care programs were fully staffed.
Additionally, school districts across the region and the state are still dealing with a staffing shortage that has caused hiring to continue even after the school year has started as fewer teaching certificates are being awarded.
The Southern Alleghenies HPO list shows a projected 1.6% decrease in child care workers by 2030 and a minor – around 2% – increase in kindergarten through 12thgrade educator jobs for the same time period.
Spangler said she’s wanted to petition the state Department of Labor and Industry to add child care and teaching jobs to the list for some time and recently, she said, “We’ve gotten to the point with child care and education the shortage is challenging enough it was time to roll up our sleeves and do the work.”
The application was filed in May, and shortly thereafter, the careers were added to the regional list. The SAWDB’s region is made up of six counties, including Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties.
Department of Labor and Industry officials examine annual demand, job quality, unemployment rates and other criteria in determining if positions should be added to region-specific lists that are updated every year.
Jennifer Sklodowski, SAWDB director, said the HPO lists are unique to the region they align with, and the workforce board works with local employers such as The Learning Lamp to get jobs on the list.
Sklodowski said that upon reviewing The Learning Lamp’s application, she was “really impressed” with the depth of the report and how careers in fields such as child care impact many other facets of the economy.
Applications to add positions to the HPO list are completed by employers by working with Sklodowski and SAWDB workforce development specialist James Walker.
“We’re facilitators to the local area,” Walker said. “We’re the boots on the ground.”
The goal of this partnership and having careers added to the high-priority occupation list is to “provide self-sustaining jobs for people in the Southern Alleghenies region” through training pathways for the workforce, he added.
Those lists are also used at the secondary level for career counseling and to help career and technical centers guide growth and investment.
Other positions classified as high priority occupations for the Southern Alleghenies region include construction managers; registered nurses; and automotive service technicians, mechanics and similar jobs.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
