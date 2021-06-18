Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.