Child care centers that have closed, opened since start of pandemic:
Cambria County
From the start of the pandemic to May 2021, 12 child care providers closed in Cambria County and seven opened in the same time period for a net loss of five child care providers. There are a total of 67child care centers in Cambria County.
licensed child care providers that have closed since the start of the pandemic until the end of May 2021.
Name: Type (Month closed)
• Ann Harris Smith Little People's Place: Child Care Center (April 2020)
• Doris Gray Family Child Daycare: Family Child Care Home (April 2020)
• Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship: Care Center (June 2020)
• Greater Johnstown Community YMCA Camp Y Notta: Child Care Center (June 2020)
• Lynn Family Child Care Home: Family Child Care Home (January 2021)
• Moxham Learning Academy: Group Child Care Home (July 2020)
• MS Nessias Place: Group Child Care Home (April 2020)
• Penn Cambria Before & After School Program: Child Care Center (November 2020)
• Penn Cambria Before & After School Program: Child Care Center (October 2020)
• Penn Cambria Before & After School Program: Child Care Center (September 2020)
• Smith's Child Care: Group Child Care Home (January 2021)
• Tonya Kautz's Daycare: Group Child Care Home (October 2020)
• • •
All licensed child care providers that have opened during the same time period.
Name: Type
• Daughenbaugh Family Child Care: Family Child Care Home
• Little Guardian Angel Daycare: Group Child Care Home
• MAC Learning Center: Child Care Center
• Penn Cambria Before/After School Program: Child Care Center
• Spangler Family Learning Center LLC: Child Care Center
• The Learning Lamp Center for Children at Northern Cambria: Child Care Center
• • •
Somerset County
From the start of the pandemic to May 2021, three child care providers closed in Somerset County and three opened in the same time period for a net loss of 0 child care providers. There are a total of 29 child care centers in Somerset County.
The licensed child care providers that have closed since the start of the pandemic until the end of May 2021.
Name: Type (Month closed)
• Kim Yoder's Child Care Center: Child care center (June 2020)
• Little Starfish Daycare: Child care center (July 2020)
• Little Tots Daycare: Group child care home (December 2020)
All licensed child care providers that have opened during the same time period
• • •
Name: Type
• Country Kids Day Care: Group child care home
• Little Tots Daye Care: Group child care home
• The Georgian Place Boys & Girls ClubhouseE: Child care center
– Source: Pennsylvania Department of Human Services
