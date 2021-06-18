Child care centers that have closed, opened since start of pandemic:

Cambria County

From the start of the pandemic to May 2021, 12 child care providers closed in Cambria County and seven opened in the same time period for a net loss of five child care providers. There are a total of 67child care centers in Cambria County.

licensed child care providers that have closed since the start of the pandemic until the end of May 2021.

Name: Type (Month closed)

• Ann Harris Smith Little People's Place: Child Care Center (April 2020)

• Doris Gray Family Child Daycare: Family Child Care Home (April 2020)

• Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship: Care Center (June 2020)

• Greater Johnstown Community YMCA Camp Y Notta: Child Care Center (June 2020)

• Lynn Family Child Care Home: Family Child Care Home (January 2021)

• Moxham Learning Academy: Group Child Care Home (July 2020)

• MS Nessias Place: Group Child Care Home (April 2020)

• Penn Cambria Before & After School Program: Child Care Center (November 2020)

• Penn Cambria Before & After School Program: Child Care Center (October 2020)

• Penn Cambria Before & After School Program: Child Care Center (September 2020)

• Smith's Child Care: Group Child Care Home (January 2021)

• Tonya Kautz's Daycare: Group Child Care Home (October 2020)

•  •  • 

All licensed child care providers that have opened during the same time period.

Name: Type

• Daughenbaugh Family Child Care: Family Child Care Home

• Little Guardian Angel Daycare: Group Child Care Home

• MAC Learning Center: Child Care Center

• Penn Cambria Before/After School Program: Child Care Center

• Spangler Family Learning Center LLC: Child Care Center

• The Learning Lamp Center for Children at Northern Cambria: Child Care Center

•  •  •

Somerset County

From the start of the pandemic to May 2021, three child care providers closed in Somerset County and three opened in the same time period for a net loss of 0 child care providers. There are a total of 29 child care centers in Somerset County.

The licensed child care providers that have closed since the start of the pandemic until the end of May 2021.

Name: Type (Month closed)

• Kim Yoder's Child Care Center: Child care center (June  2020)

• Little Starfish Daycare: Child care center (July 2020)

• Little Tots Daycare: Group child care home (December 2020)

All licensed child care providers that have opened during the same time period

•  •  •

Name: Type

• Country Kids Day Care: Group child care home

• Little Tots Daye Care: Group child care home

• The Georgian Place Boys & Girls ClubhouseE: Child care center

– Source: Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you