SOMERSET – A Somerset man will appear in Somerset County court, accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child in July, authorities said.
Jess Ray Rogers, 39, of the 600 block of East Main Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Somerset Borough police, Rogers allegedly assaulted the child on July 17 and 18.
The child was treated at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Police charged Rogers with incident assault and corruption of minors.
Rogers is free on $50,000 unsecured bond.
He is represented by attorney Matthew Zatko, of Somerset.
