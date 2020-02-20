A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of assaulting a woman and her 7-month-old daughter, authorities said.
David Allen Jones, 21, of the 200 block of Ohio Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal compliant, city police were called to the home at 3 a.m. on Jan. 27. Jones allegedly hit the child, poured hot sauce into her mouth and placed her on the couch and sat on her.
Jones allegedly pushed the child’s mother against the wall and choked her for about 30 seconds, the complaint said.
The woman fled to a neighbor’s house to call police.
Police arrested Jones at the Ohio Street residence.
Police said they found the baby responsive with a very clear red rectangular line on her stomach consistent with the foot of a bassinet.
Jones is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
Jones is being held at Cambria County Prison on $10,000 percentage bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.