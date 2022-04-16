JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It is not easy listening to children talk about the horrors of child abuse.
Just ask Stefanee James, a forensic interviewer for Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township. She spends long hours listening to child victims share their stories with emotion and tears.
The details are needed to help police build criminal cases against abusers.
"It's a tough job for sure," James said. "I don't think it's for everyone. I'm talking to those kids face to face. It's hard not to take the job home. It's hard not to think about them."
James was on hand for A Night of Hope & Healing Benefit Concert and Basket Raffle held Saturday at Bottle Works in Cambria City. It was part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The event included food, drinks, raffles and three bands: The Ne'er Do Wells, The Rusty Shackles and Essential Machine. Proceeds benefitted Circle of Support.
Tonya Kelly, of Johnstown, and her friends joined crowded tables to support the fundraiser. Kelly is the treasurer of a non-profit organization that helps children during the Christmas season. Circle of Support fills a community need, she said.
"There needs to be someone to advocate for the kids, to be there for the kids, make sure they're on the side of the kids, and be emotionally supportive and mentally supportive," she said.
