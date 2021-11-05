JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An open house will be held next week at Cambria County’s child advocacy center to allow the community to see the center’s new facility.
Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center will hold an open house from noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at 117 Work Drive, Johnstown.
The open house will showcase the center’s new, larger and more private setting as well as a chance for attendees to learn about services the center offers, how investigations are handled, reporting abuse and abuse prevention.
Diana Grosik, the center’s executive director, said that she hopes to see mandated reporters at the
“We would love to have a lot of mandated reporters and teachers (and) school staff so that they can see where children are coming after they report abuse and learn more about the process of how the investigations are handled,” Grosik said. “Also, anyone who works with children or have children in their lives so that they understand there is a child-friendly place to come when a child discloses abuse or witnesses something scary.”
She added that she also hopes to see parents or community members attend so that they can understand the process and the center’s role of “minimizing any additional trauma during investigations and supporting children and their families.”
“I think it's important for children and families to know about us and the work that we do before they ever need to come to see us,” Grosik said.
