VINTONDALE, Pa. – U.S. Route 22's eastbound lanes reopened on Tuesday as crews continued cleaning up chemicals that spilled when a truck overturned a day earlier, first responders said.
Jackson Township fire Chief Scott Emerson said on Tuesday evening that officials hoped to reopen the highway's westbound lanes sometime overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
The crash occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of U.S. Route 22 and Blue Spruce Road in Jackson Township, just west of the highway's Dishong Mountain Road exit, involving a westbound truck hauling drums of liquid gas.
Emerson said that the spill was contained to the accident site, but workers from Apollo-based remediation company McCutcheon Enterprises Inc. remained at the scene on Tuesday, cleaning up leftover chemicals.
He said the state Department of Environmental Protection was contacted, according to protocol, and efforts were underway to ensure that there was no lingering contamination of a small tributary and soil at the crash site.
McCutcheon Enterprises has an industrial vacuum truck that can be used to collect and properly dispose of the chemical in accordance with state environmental regulations, he said.
Emerson said that a temporary evacuation order was put into place shortly after the crash within a one-mile radius around the crash site because of concerns about "off-gassing" from the drums. Some of the drums were leaking and emitting a strong "vinegar-like" vapor, he added.
Officials from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency were also at the scene on Tuesday, Emerson said.
No injuries were reported from the crash. The vehicle's driver was able to escape his cab on his own, Cambria County Emergency Management Agency Director Art Martynuska said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.