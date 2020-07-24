A fire that badly damaged a house in Johnstown’s Old Conemaugh Borough section was set deliberately, the city’s fire chief said Friday.
Chief Bob Statler said that the fire, which broke out just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at an unoccupied house in the 100 block of Coal Street, was set at multiple points and was “definitely an arson,” an investigation revealed.
The cost of the damage to the house was estimated at up to $20,000, which will probably make it a total loss.
A separate fire at a high-rise apartment building in downtown Johnstown was still under investigation Friday, Statler said.
That fire broke out at around 3 a.m. Thursday in a ninth-floor apartment at Vine Street Tower, 525 Vine St. The building’s sprinkler system knocked the fire down inside the apartment, Statler said Thursday, but smoke damage was noted throughout the building’s ninth and 10th floors and four people were sent to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.